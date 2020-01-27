Grammys 2020: The 10 Most Talked About Moments of Music's Biggest Night

Host Alicia Keys brought out Boyz II Men to open the show and pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash the morning of the 2020 Grammys.

“Here we are together on music’s biggest night celebrating the artists that do it best. But to be honest, we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now because earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” Keys began from the Staples Center. “Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna, and all of those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirit. They’re in our hearts and our prayers. They’re in this building”

She then continued by asking people to take a moment and “hold them inside of you.”

“Share our strength and our support with their families,” Keys continued. “We never imagined in a million years we’d have to start the show like this, never never never never never never, so we wanted to do something that could describe a tiny bit how we all feel right now.”

Keys and the members of Boyz II Men then sang an emotional acapella version of the R&B group’s “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye” to honor Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who also died in the crash, and the seven other victims whose lives were lost on Jan. 26, 2020.