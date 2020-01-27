Billie Eilish Wins Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammy Awards: 'This Is So Crazy'

It was a big night for Billie Eilish at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Host and former best new artist winner Alicia Keys and 2019’s award best new artist Dua Lipa announced the 18-year-old singer as the best new artist winner at this year’s awards show, which celebrates the best in music.

This year was a particularly crowded year in the best new artist category, with eight nominees. Eilish, Black Pumas, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank and the Bangas, and Yola were all up for the coveted award.

“Thank you! Two!” Eilish said during her acceptance speech, referencing that she won earlier in the night for song of the year. “Okay, I forgot to thank my touring team in the last one so I want to thank you guys for helping me put on a show that I actually like.”

Image zoom Billie Eilish accepting her best new artist award at the 2020 Grammys. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

The “Bad Guy” singer went on to thank her fans — and those of her best new artist competitors.

“I think the fans deserve everything,” she continued at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. “I feel like they have not been talked about tonight because they’re the only reason any of us are here at all so thanks to the fans. I know that … God, this is so crazy. I know that all the other artists that were in this category, I love you all, you guys are amazing. You deserve it just as much as I do. I know your fans are hardcore and they are going to fight for you and they love you.”

Image zoom Billie Eilish Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Eilish went into the Grammys with six nominations, tying with Lil Nas X.

She made history when at 17, she became the youngest nominee in Grammys history to be nominated in all four general field categories: record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist.

She was nominated alongside her brother and producer, Finneas O’Connell, in the record of the year, album of the year and song of the year categories for her single “Bad Guy” and her debut album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Along with their album of the year and record of the year wins, O’Connell, 22, also earned producer of the year, non-classical.

Image zoom Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell. Kevin Winter/Getty

That LP debuted last March and topped the Billboard 200 charts. It’s since gone double platinum, becoming the best-performing album of 2019 in the U.S.

In addition, Eilish has a total of 13 platinum single to her name, six of which — “When the Party’s Over”, “Bury a Friend”, “Wish You Were Gay”, “Xanny”, “Everything I Wanted”, and “Bad Guy” — came from We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Earlier this month, it was announced she’d be recording the theme song to Daniel Craig‘s final James Bond film, No Time to Die.

Born and raised in Highland Park, Los Angeles, Eilish began singing at a young age, first gaining fame for her song “Ocean Eyes” on SoundCloud.

Now a household name, Eilish told Vanity Fair in November that she likes being famous, but “used to hate it.”

“I hated doing press and I hated being recognized and I hated kind of everything that had to do with it,” she said. “There’s a lot in fame that’s f—ing gross and horrible and just miserable. But I’m very grateful for it, and it’s really rare and I’m very lucky, so I’m done with complaining about it.”

She went on to admit that she didn’t envision herself becoming as successful as she is now just one year ago.

“Back then, I thought it was the biggest it was ever going to be,” she said. “I thought it was the most I was ever going to be recognized, and it’s the most anyone is going to know me, and it was the most money that I would have, the most clothes I’d have, the most shoes I’d have. And what’s crazy is, it wasn’t.”

Keys also won the award, in 2002. The first winner was Bobby Darin, in 1959.