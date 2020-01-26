Avril Lavigne has a new man in her life.

The pop star is dating musician Pete Jonas, PEOPLE confirms.

Lavigne, 35, and Jonas stepped out together on Saturday for famed music executive Clive Davis’s annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, where they posed for photographs. At the star-studded soirée, Lavigne wore a black dress with long, scalloped sleeves and carried a matching purse; Jonas wore a mint-green suit with a ’70s-style shirt.

Jonas is a part of the alt-rock act Jagwar Twin. Neither Lavigne nor Jonas has commented on the relationship or how they met; however, Jagwar Twin opened for Lavigne on her Head Above Water World Tour last fall.

Image zoom From left: Pete Jonas and Avril Lavigne Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lavigne was most recently linked to Phillip Sarofim, 34, the son of a Texas billionaire. PEOPLE confirmed in November that the pair had broke up after less than two years of dating.

The Grammy-nominated "Sk8er Boi" singer was first married to Sum 41 rocker Deryck Whibley, 39, before they split in 2009 after three years together. She and her second husband, Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, 45, called it quits in 2015 after two years.

Last year, Lavigne (who is still on tour promoting her 2019 comeback album Head Above Water) opened up to PEOPLE about her perspective on romance, revealing she hasn’t given up on the institution of marriage.

“I believe in love,” she said at the time, adding she would “of course” get married again — but, “I don’t really care so much about that; I just care about being in a healthy relationship and just being happy.”

