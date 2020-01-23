Ariana Grande Shares 2020 Grammys Rehearsal Picture with BTS: 'Look Who I Bumped Into'

Leave it to the Grammys to bring everyone together — just ask Ariana Grande and BTS.

Late Wednesday night, the “Thank U Next” singer, 26, shared a black and white Instagram photo of herself posing with the chart-topping Korean pop band — a snapshot that appeared to be taken backstage at the Staples Center, as both groups get ready for the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

“Look who I bumped into at rehearsal,” Grande captioned the shot with a smiling face emoji.

In the pic, the “7 Rings” singer makes a kissing face as she sits on stage stairs alongside BTS’ Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM, Jin and J-Hope.

The boy band is reportedly performing alongside Lil Nas X’s for a new remixed version of his chart-topping hit, “Old Town Road,” Variety reported.

Meanwhile, Grande’s highly-anticipated Sunday night set is still being kept under wraps.

RELATED: BTS Announces New Album Map of the Soul: 7 Is Coming Soon

RELATED: Ariana Grande Sings Cinderella Tune After Announcing She’ll Perform at the 2020 Grammys

A previous Grammy winner herself, Grande is up for five awards on music’s biggest night — including album of the year (for her breakup LP, “Thank U, Next”) and record of the year (for “7 Rings”).

Last year, when Grande won her first-ever Grammy, she was famously absent from the ceremony, skipping it after a reported disagreement with producers left her feeling “stifled.”

According to Variety, Grande wanted to perform “7 Rings” during last year’s show and producers allegedly refused, prompting her to feel “insulted.” Eventually, both parties reached a compromise that included “7 Rings” as part of Grande’s stage medley and that she could pick any second song she wanted. But the singer still rejected the offer, the outlet reported.

Days before the show, Grande clapped back at producers via Twitter. “I offered 3 different songs,” she wrote at the time. “It’s about collaboration. It’s about feeling supported. It’s about art and honesty. Not politics. Not doing favors or playing games. It’s just a game y’all.. and I’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

But last year’s Grammy drama seems to now be in the past. Earlier this month, the star announced her performance at this year’s show, tweeting “See you Jan. 26.”

RELATED: A Look Back at The Grammys’ Best New Artist Winners That Launched To Superstardom

Image zoom Lizzo, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED: Demi Lovato to Take the Stage at the 2020 Grammys in Her First Performance Since Overdose

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will also include performances by Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Charlie Wilson, The Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Rosalía, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Aerosmith and Tyler, The Creator.

Alicia Keys, a 15-time Grammy winner, will host for the second consecutive year.

This year, Lizzo leads the pack with eight nominations — the “Juice” singer is up for record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are both close behind her, each with six nominations.

The Grammys will be broadcast on CBS, Sunday, beginning at 8 p.m. EST.