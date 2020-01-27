Ariana Grande Holds Back Tears After 2020 Grammys Performance, Gives Dad Sweet Shout-Out

Ariana Grande returned to the Grammys stage, and we were so into it.

The pop star, 26, took the stage on Sunday at the 2020 Grammy Awards to perform a medley of tracks from her acclaimed album Thank U, Next.

Grande kicked off her performance with her album opener “Imagine,” belting the love song while singing with a partial orchestra behind her. (The song is believed to be a nod to the late Mac Miller, whom she dated before his 2018 death.)

Next, Grande stripped down from her black gown to a pair of cheeky pajamas as she transitioned into a mash-up of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic “My Favorite Things” and her No. 1 hit “7 Rings” — then she and her troupe of dancers performed on a bedroom set inspired by The Sound of Music. (“7 Rings” includes an interpolation of the “My Favorite Things,” made famous by Julie Andrews.”)

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Grande went on to conclude her performance with an emotional rendition of her hit “Thank U, Next,” changing the lyrics to honor her father Edward Butera, who was sitting in the crowd.

“I’ll be thanking my dad / because he is so awesome,” she sang, instead of the original lyrics “I’ll be thanking my dad / ‘Cause she grew from the drama.” (Grande has said she fell out of touch with her father in 2013, but they appear to have been rebuilt their relationship in recent years — and the singer walked the Grammys red carpet with both him and her mom, Joan Grande.)

After the performance, Grande appeared to hold back tears as she soaked in the applause from the star-studded crowd, including Lizzo and Gwen Stefani.

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: Grammys Parties Are in Full Swing! See Where Billie, Blake, Lizzo and More Are Celebrating Ahead of Music’s Biggest Night

Although Grande kept the details of her performance under wraps, earlier in the week she did share a black-and-white photo from rehearsal, which also featured BTS.

“Look who I bumped into at rehearsal,” Grande captioned the snap alongside the pop group, who performed a new remixed version of “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X at the awards show.

In addition to performing, Grande received five nominations, including album of the year (Thank U, Next) and record of the year (“7 Rings”).

Grande won her first Grammy in 2019 but declined to attend the ceremony, skipping the show after a disagreement over a performance with producers left her feeling “stifled.”

Image zoom Ariana Grande Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

RELATED GALLERY: The Best and Boldest Looks from the 2020 Grammys

Earlier in the night on Sunday, Grande walked the red carpet in not one but two gowns, first making a big entrance in a strapless gray Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown featuring a dramatic tiered tulle skirt. According to the fashion label, 400 yards of tulle and 200 hours of work were required to construct the gown.

But the singer didn’t keep the dress on for long. Shortly after posing in her first gown, photographers captured Grande again in her second look of the evening: a Schiaparelli charcoal gray crop top with an embellished neckline, a voluminous skirt and Kallati diamond drop earrings.

“So here’s the thing — I did the carpet in a custom Giambattista Valli dress and I loved it, and then I didn’t do the interview, so I came back in a different dress, because I couldn’t decide,” Grande told CBS of her outfit change.

The 62nd Grammy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.