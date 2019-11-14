Alicia Keys Will Return as the Host of the Grammy Awards in 2020

No One can host like Alicia Keys!

The “Girl on Fire” singer is returning to the Grammy Awards as host of the 62nd annual awards show next year, Billboard reported Wednesday.

Keys hosted the award ceremony last year, and her upcoming repeat appearance makes her the third woman ever to host more than once, the outlet pointed out. Ellen DeGeneres hosted the Grammys in 1996 and 1997, and Rosie O’Donnell hosted in 1999 and 2000.

“At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host,” Keys said in a statement to Billboard.

The singer said that hosting last year was a “powerful experience.”

“Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music,” she added.

Last year’s Grammys certainly included several powerful moments, including Michelle Obama joining Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Jada Pinkett-Smith on stage.

“From the Motown records I wore out on the South Side to the ‘who run the world’ songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story, and I know that’s true for everybody here,” Obama said from the stage.

“Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves, our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys,” she continued. “It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters — every story within every voice, every note within every song. Is that right ladies?”

Keys added, referring to the Beyoncé song, “Who run the world?”

Keys is also the second-most decorated Grammys host, as she holds 15 Grammy Awards. Paul Simon, who hosted in 1981, has 16 Grammy Awards.

Nominees for the awards show, which airs on January 26, will be released on November 20.