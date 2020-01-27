Billie Eilish Wins Album of the Year at Grammys 2020: 'Can I Just Say Ariana Deserves This?'

Another one!

Billie Eilish just took home the coveted album of the year award at the 2020 Grammys for her debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The album went two times platinum and peaked at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“Can I just say Ariana [Grande] deserves this?” Eilish, 18, said as she accepted to the award. In response, Grande, who was nominated for her album Thank U, Next sweetly blew kisses from the audience.

“I’m not going to waste your time. Thank you for this,” Eilish said before her brother Finneas O’Connell took the mic.

“We didn’t make this album to win a grammy. We wrote an album about depression, suicidal thoughts and climate change. We stand up here confused,” O’Connell said.

Before the big win, Eilish was hilariously caught on camera saying, “Please don’t be me. Please.”

The nod came just after Eilish won song of the year for viral single “Bad Guy.”

“Why? So many other songs deserved this, I’m sorry,” Eilish said alongside O’Connell, who co-wrote the track. “This is my first Grammys. I never thought this would ever happen in my whole life.”

Giving her mom and dad a sweet shout-out, Eilish also thanked her brother before expressing her appreciation for her fellow nominees.

“This is my brother Finneas and he’s my best friend,” she said. “I feel like I joke around a lot and I never take anything seriously at these kind of things but I genuinely want to say I am so grateful, and I only want to say that I’m grateful, and I am so honored to be here. All of you, I love you to my core. I grew up watching all of you.”

Eilish then turned the attention over to O’Connell, who admitted he was also at a loss for words.

“This is a really, really big deal and I have no idea what to say. I didn’t think we were gonna win this at all. I loved every song on this list. I want to thank my girlfriend, my best friends, our entire team,” he said. “We just make music in a bedroom together. We still do that. And they let us do that. This is to all the kids who are making music in their bedrooms today, you’re gonna get one of these.”

Eilish racked up the second-most nominations at her first-ever Grammy Awards, including three for “Bad Guy.” She also won best new artist.

Also nominated for album of the year were Bon Iver’s I,I, Lana Del Rey’s Norman F— Rockwell, H.E.R.’s I Used to Know Her, Lil Nas X’s 7, Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You and Vampire Weekend’s Father of the Bride.

Last year, Kacey Musgraves took home the album of the year trophy for her album Golden Hour. She also won for best country album, best country song and best country solo performance.

The 62nd Grammy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.