All of the Star-Studded Grammys 2020 Afterparty Pics You Can't Miss

See how Billie Eilish, John Legend and more celebrated music's biggest night
By Diane J. Cho
January 27, 2020 09:57 AM

1 of 60

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Charley Gallay/Getty

arrive at the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammys reception at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sunday in L.A. after Legend’s powerful Nipsey Hussle tribute (and 11th Grammy win).

2 of 60

Jessie J & Channing Tatum

Kevin Mazur/Getty

are each other’s dates (again!) at the Republic Records Grammys afterparty at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.

3 of 60

Finneas O'Connell, Claudia Sulewski & Billie Eilish

Lester Cohen/Getty

have a sweet family moment at the Universal Music Group’s 2020 Grammys afterparty, presented by Lenovo, at Rolling Greens Nursery on Sunday in L.A.

4 of 60

Rob Stringer, Lil Nas X & Ron Perry

John Sciulli/Getty

are all smiles at the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammys Reception at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sunday in L.A.

5 of 60

Sylvia Rhone, Camila Cabello & Rob Stringer

John Sciulli/Getty

gather inside the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy reception, following Cabello’s touching performance of “First Man,” at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sunday in L.A.

6 of 60

Diplo & Ezra Koenig

John Sciulli/Getty

hang out at the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy reception at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sunday in L.A.

7 of 60

Chrissy Teigen, Cyndi Lauper & John Legend

John Sciulli/Getty

catch up at the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy reception at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sunday in L.A.

8 of 60

Usher & John Legend

John Sciulli/Getty

greet each other, after they both performed during the show, at the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy reception at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sunday in L.A.

9 of 60

Machine Gun Kelly & Noah Cyrus

Charley Gallay/Getty

get cozy at the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy reception at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sunday in L.A.

10 of 60

Winnie Harlow

Randy Shropshire/Getty

looks chic in her all-black ensemble and knee-high boots at the Republic Records Grammy afterparty at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.

11 of 60

Sydney Sweeney & Noah Cyrus

Araya Diaz/Getty

have a matching moment in their elegant, floor-legnth gowns at the Republic Records Grammy afterparty at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.

12 of 60

Rich the Kid

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

stuns in this iced-out chain at the Republic Records Grammy afterparty at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.

13 of 60

Jessie J

Araya Diaz/Getty

is all business and glam at the Republic Records Grammy afterparty at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.

14 of 60

Madison Beer

Araya Diaz/Getty

makes an entrance in an off-the-shoulder mini dress at the Republic Records Grammy afterparty at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.

15 of 60

Chanel West Coast

Araya Diaz/Getty

sports a snatched high pony to top off her black-and-red look at the Republic Records Grammy afterparty at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.

16 of 60

Tinashe

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

poses in an emrald green goddess mini dress at the Republic Records 2020 Grammy afterparty, sponsored by FIJI Water, on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.

17 of 60

Dennis Quaid

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

has himself a great time at the Republic Records 2020 Grammy afterparty, sponsored by FIJI Water, on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.

18 of 60

Chantel Jeffries & Diplo

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

mingle with each other and others at Republic Records 2020 Grammy afterparty, sponsored by FIJI Water, on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.

19 of 60

Nathalie Emmanuel, Sydney Sweeney & Camila Coelho

Anna Webber/Getty

attend Live Nation presents Steven Tyler’s third annual Grammy Awards viewing party to benefit Janie’s Fund at Raleigh Studios on Sunday in L.A.

20 of 60

Maggie Rogers

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

is beaming fresh off of her first Grammys experience and best new artist nomination at Universal’s Grammys afterparty on Sunday in L.A.

21 of 60

Flavor Flav

Kevin Mazur/Getty

flashes a big grin at the Republic Records Grammy afterparty at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.

22 of 60

FKI 1st & Machine Gun Kelly

Araya Diaz/Getty

arrive at the Republic Records Grammy afterparty at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.

23 of 60

Dennis Quaid & Channing Tatum

Kevin Mazur/Getty

greet each other with a big hug at the Republic Records Grammy afterparty at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.

24 of 60

Gavin DeGraw

Leon Bennett/Getty

performs onstage during Live Nation presents Steven Tyler’s third annual GRAMMY Awards viewing party to benefit Janie’s Fund at Raleigh Studios on Sunday in L.A.

25 of 60

Ezra Miller

Arnold Turner/Getty

and guest throw up the ROC sign inside Universal Music Group’s 2020 Grammy afterparty, presented by Lenovo, at Rolling Greens Nursery on Sunday in L.A.

26 of 60

Sebastián Yatra & Lewis Capaldi

Arnold Turner/Getty

mingle amongst the crowd at Universal Music Group’s 2020 Grammy afterparty, presented by Lenovo, at Rolling Greens Nursery on Sunday in L.A.

27 of 60

Daya, Yungblood & Emily Hampshire

Arnold Turner/Getty

snap a group shot at Universal Music Group’s 2020 Grammy afterparty, presented by Lenovo, at Rolling Greens Nursery on Sunday in L.A.

28 of 60

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

Arnold Turner/Getty

are each other’s dates to Universal Music Group’s 2020 Grammy afterparty, presented by Lenovo, at Rolling Greens Nursery on Sunday in L.A.

29 of 60

Steven Tyler

Anna Webber/Getty

makes a show-stopping entrance on a motorcycle at his own third annual GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund, presented by Live Nation, at Raleigh Studios on Sunday in L.A.

30 of 60

Terry Crews & Kelsey Grammer

Anna Webber/Getty

are seen entertaining the crowd at Live Nation presents Steven Tyler’s third annual GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund at Raleigh Studios on Sunday in L.A.

31 of 60

YG & Kehlani

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

are seen sweetly posing together since dating briefly back in fall 2019 inside Universal’s Grammys afterparty in L.A. on Sunday.

32 of 60

Lewis Capaldi

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

has some fun posing for pics at Universal’s Grammys afterparty in L.A. on Sunday.

33 of 60

Lisa Loeb

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

shines in an all-black look, topped with her signature thick-framed glasses, at Universal’s Grammys afterparty on Sunday in L.A. 

34 of 60

Yungblud

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

gets comfy at Universal’s Grammys afterparty in L.A. on Sunday. 

35 of 60

Beck & Lewis Capaldi

Arnold Turner/Getty

buddy up at the Universal Music Group’s 2020 Grammy afterparty, presented by Lenovo, at Rolling Greens Nursery on Sunday in L.A.

36 of 60

Hailee Steinfeld

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

brings the energy inside Universal’s Grammys afterparty on Sunday in L.A.

37 of 60

Geraldine & Shaun Ross

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

have a chic mother-son moment at Universal’s Grammys afterparty in L.A. on Sunday.

38 of 60

Beck

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

and a guest look sharp in their custom suits at Universal Music Group’s 2020 Grammy afterparty, presented by Lenovo, on Sunday in L.A.

39 of 60