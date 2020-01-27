All of the Star-Studded Grammys 2020 Afterparty Pics You Can't Miss

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
arrive at the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammys reception at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sunday in L.A. after Legend’s powerful Nipsey Hussle tribute (and 11th Grammy win).
Jessie J & Channing Tatum
are each other’s dates (again!) at the Republic Records Grammys afterparty at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.
Finneas O'Connell, Claudia Sulewski & Billie Eilish
have a sweet family moment at the Universal Music Group’s 2020 Grammys afterparty, presented by Lenovo, at Rolling Greens Nursery on Sunday in L.A.
Rob Stringer, Lil Nas X & Ron Perry
are all smiles at the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammys Reception at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sunday in L.A.
Sylvia Rhone, Camila Cabello & Rob Stringer
gather inside the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy reception, following Cabello’s touching performance of “First Man,” at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sunday in L.A.
Diplo & Ezra Koenig
hang out at the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy reception at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sunday in L.A.
Chrissy Teigen, Cyndi Lauper & John Legend
catch up at the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy reception at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sunday in L.A.
Usher & John Legend
greet each other, after they both performed during the show, at the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy reception at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sunday in L.A.
Machine Gun Kelly & Noah Cyrus
get cozy at the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy reception at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sunday in L.A.
Winnie Harlow
looks chic in her all-black ensemble and knee-high boots at the Republic Records Grammy afterparty at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.
Sydney Sweeney & Noah Cyrus
have a matching moment in their elegant, floor-legnth gowns at the Republic Records Grammy afterparty at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.
Rich the Kid
stuns in this iced-out chain at the Republic Records Grammy afterparty at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.
Jessie J
is all business and glam at the Republic Records Grammy afterparty at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.
Madison Beer
makes an entrance in an off-the-shoulder mini dress at the Republic Records Grammy afterparty at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.
Chanel West Coast
sports a snatched high pony to top off her black-and-red look at the Republic Records Grammy afterparty at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.
Tinashe
poses in an emrald green goddess mini dress at the Republic Records 2020 Grammy afterparty, sponsored by FIJI Water, on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.
Dennis Quaid
has himself a great time at the Republic Records 2020 Grammy afterparty, sponsored by FIJI Water, on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.
Chantel Jeffries & Diplo
mingle with each other and others at Republic Records 2020 Grammy afterparty, sponsored by FIJI Water, on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.
Nathalie Emmanuel, Sydney Sweeney & Camila Coelho
attend Live Nation presents Steven Tyler’s third annual Grammy Awards viewing party to benefit Janie’s Fund at Raleigh Studios on Sunday in L.A.
Maggie Rogers
is beaming fresh off of her first Grammys experience and best new artist nomination at Universal’s Grammys afterparty on Sunday in L.A.
Flavor Flav
flashes a big grin at the Republic Records Grammy afterparty at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.
FKI 1st & Machine Gun Kelly
arrive at the Republic Records Grammy afterparty at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.
Dennis Quaid & Channing Tatum
greet each other with a big hug at the Republic Records Grammy afterparty at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.
Gavin DeGraw
performs onstage during Live Nation presents Steven Tyler’s third annual GRAMMY Awards viewing party to benefit Janie’s Fund at Raleigh Studios on Sunday in L.A.
Ezra Miller
and guest throw up the ROC sign inside Universal Music Group’s 2020 Grammy afterparty, presented by Lenovo, at Rolling Greens Nursery on Sunday in L.A.
Sebastián Yatra & Lewis Capaldi
mingle amongst the crowd at Universal Music Group’s 2020 Grammy afterparty, presented by Lenovo, at Rolling Greens Nursery on Sunday in L.A.
Daya, Yungblood & Emily Hampshire
snap a group shot at Universal Music Group’s 2020 Grammy afterparty, presented by Lenovo, at Rolling Greens Nursery on Sunday in L.A.
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
are each other’s dates to Universal Music Group’s 2020 Grammy afterparty, presented by Lenovo, at Rolling Greens Nursery on Sunday in L.A.
Steven Tyler
makes a show-stopping entrance on a motorcycle at his own third annual GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund, presented by Live Nation, at Raleigh Studios on Sunday in L.A.
Terry Crews & Kelsey Grammer
are seen entertaining the crowd at Live Nation presents Steven Tyler’s third annual GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund at Raleigh Studios on Sunday in L.A.
YG & Kehlani
are seen sweetly posing together since dating briefly back in fall 2019 inside Universal’s Grammys afterparty in L.A. on Sunday.
Lewis Capaldi
has some fun posing for pics at Universal’s Grammys afterparty in L.A. on Sunday.
Lisa Loeb
shines in an all-black look, topped with her signature thick-framed glasses, at Universal’s Grammys afterparty on Sunday in L.A.
Yungblud
gets comfy at Universal’s Grammys afterparty in L.A. on Sunday.
Beck & Lewis Capaldi
buddy up at the Universal Music Group’s 2020 Grammy afterparty, presented by Lenovo, at Rolling Greens Nursery on Sunday in L.A.
Hailee Steinfeld
brings the energy inside Universal’s Grammys afterparty on Sunday in L.A.
Geraldine & Shaun Ross
have a chic mother-son moment at Universal’s Grammys afterparty in L.A. on Sunday.
Beck
and a guest look sharp in their custom suits at Universal Music Group’s 2020 Grammy afterparty, presented by Lenovo, on Sunday in L.A.