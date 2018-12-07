The 2019 Grammy Awards nominations have been announced and music’s biggest stars couldn’t be more excited!

On Friday, the nominations were revealed across CBS This Morning, Apple Music and the Grammys website. While this year’s crop of nominees see Kendrick Lamar and Drake leading the pack with the most total nominations (8 and 7 respectively), female artists are flooding the nomination pool across genres.

Demi Lovato, who is slowly returning to the public eye after an overdose, was surprised by her joint nomination with Christina Aguilera for their duet “Fall in Line.”

“Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y’all… thank you Christina. I love you so much,” she tweeted. “I grew up in Texas, singing to Christina every day, DESPERATELY trying to hit her high notes.. if you would’ve told me I’d have a Grammy nod with her I would’ve laughed in your face!! This is so surreal.”

Maren Morris celebrated her five nominations with her fans on social media Friday. The country star who had a breakthrough year with her crossover collaboration “The Middle,” previously took home the prize for best country solo performance in 2017. Morris’ Grammy noms are cherries on top of a memorable 2018, including her March wedding to husband Ryan Hurd.

“What … the hell,” the musician tweeted upon learning of her nods, teasing her tune “The Middle.” “WHY DON’T YOU JUST MEET ME AT THE GRAMMYS! I am so honored.”

First-time nominee Shawn Mendes was at a loss for words. “Unbelievable, speechless right now. I LOVE YOU.”

See more nominee reactions below!

The 61st annual Grammy Awards air Feb. 10 on CBS.