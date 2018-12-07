Mac Miller's Mom Reacts as Late Rapper Receives His First Grammy Nod Posthumously

Mac Miller received his first-ever Grammy nomination exactly three months after his death.

On Friday, it was announced that the late rapper earned a nod in the best rap album category for his fifth studio album Swimming, which was released in August. Joining him on the 2019 list of nominees is Cardi B‘s Invasion of Privacy, Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap, Pusha T’s Daytona and Travis Scott’s Astroworld.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, died of an accidental drug overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol on Sept. 7, PEOPLE confirmed. He was 26.

Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, shared the happy news of his nomination to her Instagram account on Friday by posting a screenshot of the Recording Academy’s Tweet saying “congratulations” to Miller and his fellow best rap album nominees, captioned with a number of angel and prayer hand emojis.

This isn’t the first time Miller has been honored by the music industry in the wake of his death — stars like Scott, John Mayer, Chance the Rapper, Anderson .Paak, Miguel, SZA and Ty Dolla $ign performed at the “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life” tribute concert organized by the late rapper’s family in October.

Mac Miller Robin Marchant/Getty

Then on Nov. 27, Spotify released two tracks Miller had recorded live in New York City before his death as a part of their Spotify Singles series. One is a cover of Billy Preston’s Grammy-nominated 1974 single “Nothing from Nothing,” and the other is a live version of his song “Dunno” from Swimming.

Miller isn’t the only artist who has been nominated for the upcoming ceremony posthumously. Rocker Chris Cornell, who died in May 2017, received his sixteenth nomination ever in the best rock performance category for, “When Bad Does Good.”

Vince Staples, Karen Meyers and John Mayer at Mac Miller's memorial concert on Oct. 31 Mac Miller/Youtube

Recording Academy President Neil Portnow told PEOPLE ahead of announcing the nominees that their voting process makes it possible to honor artists that have recently died since they “are really looking at the music that gets made and released in any given year.”

“Sadly, sometimes we lose some of those artists for one reason or another,” Portnow, 70, said. “Sometimes, sadly, that is just going to happen.”

With Miller’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande also up for several awards for her album, Sweetener, including best pop vocal album, the upcoming ceremony is sure to be an emotional one.

The 61st Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10. The telecast will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.