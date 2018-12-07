Listen to All of the 2019 Grammy Album of the Year Nominees

From Cardi B’s debut album Invasion of Privacy to Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour, the 2019 Grammy Award album of the year nominees include something for everyone’s taste.

On Friday, it was announced that the rapper and country star’s albums made the list along with Drake’s Scorpion, H.E.R.’s self-titled album H.E.R., Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys, Janelle Monáe’s Dirty Computer and Black Panther: The Album featuring Kendrick Lamar, SZA and The Weeknd.

For those thinking that the list seems longer this year, it is. This the first year that the Recording Academy has nominated eight bodies of work in the album of the year category instead of five as in prior years. The other categories that feature an extended list of nominees are best new artist, song of the year and record of the year.

It’s notable that five out of the eight artists nominated for album of the year among the new crop are women, especially after last year’s ceremony in which four out of the five nominees were men (Bruno Mars won for 24K Magic).

Listen to all of the album of the year nominees below in preparation for music’s biggest night.

The 61st Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10. The telecast will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.