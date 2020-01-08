The Most Shocking — and Most Moving — Grammys Moments of All Time

The country music stars covered Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven” in poignant remembrance of the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

“On Oct. 1, all of country music was reminded, in the most tragic way, the connection we share with our fans and the healing power music will always provide,” said Church before the song. “A few months earlier and a continent away, the same was true in Manchester, England,” Morris added. “The painful truth is that this year, in just those two events, 81 music lovers, just like us, went out to enjoy a night of music and never came back home, with many more injured and still healing.”

“So tonight, to honor those who were lost, Eric, Brothers Osborne and I — who were all there in Las Vegas that tragic weekend — wanted to come together and honor the memory of the beautiful music-loving souls so cruelly taken from us,” she continued.