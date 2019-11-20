The Celeb Guide to Holding All of Your Grammy Awards

At the Grammys, you don't just win – you win big
By Diana Pearl
November 20, 2019 09:55 AM

Kacey Musgraves

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Going four-for-four at the 2019 Grammys, Musgraves needed her elbows and palms to show off her Grammy gold.

Lady Gaga

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

No stranger to juggling three awards (she won as many in 2011), Gaga got silly with her new hardware in 2019 in the press room.

Brandi Carlile

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Winning for American roots performance, American roots song and Americana album at the 2019 awards, Carlile had just the right amount of room for her three Grammys.

Bruno Mars

Slaven Vlasic/FilmMagic

Winning a staggering six awards for his album 24K Magic in 2018, Mars had his hands completely full — but got creative with toting his trophies to the press room, no sweat.

Adele

Steve Granitz/WireImage

She won album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, best pop vocal album, best short form music video and best pop solo performance in 2012 – and was clearly impressed with her loot.

Alicia Keys

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lucky for Keys, none of her five awards (for best new artist, song of the year, best female R&B vocal performance, best R&B song and best R&B album) were fallin’ after the 2002 Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bey’s solo debut in 2004 was clearly a success: she took home the prizes for album of the year, best contemporary R&B album, record of the year, best R&B song, best rap/sung collaboration and best female R&B vocal performance.

Taylor Swift

Valerie MaconAFP/Getty

Winning album of the year, best country album, best female country vocal performance and best country song clearly overwhelmed T. Swift — so much so she dropped one of her trophies in 2010!

Sam Smith

Lawrence K. Ho/Getty

Excited about winning record of the year, best new artist, song of the year and best pop vocal album in 2015, were you, Sam Smith?

Norah Jones

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The “Come Away with Me” singer was quite literally up to her ears in awards (best new artist, album of the year, best pop vocal album, record of the year, best female pop vocal performance, best pop collaboration with vocals, record of the year and best female pop vocal performance) at the show in 2003.

JAY-Z

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Holding three Grammys (best rap performance, best rap song, best rap/sung collaboration) in 2013, JAY-Z never lost his cool.

Kanye West

Carlo Allegri/Getty

For Yeezy, winning best rap album, best rap song and best R&B song in 2005 was simply a balancing act.

Quincy Jones

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

He’s won 27 Grammy Awards throughout his career – and legendary composer Jones took home six of them (album of the year, best arrangement on an instrumental, best jazz fusion performance, best instrumental arrangement accompanying vocal(s), best rap performance by a duo or group, producer of the year) in 1990.

