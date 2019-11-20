The Celeb Guide to Holding All of Your Grammy Awards

Kacey Musgraves
Going four-for-four at the 2019 Grammys, Musgraves needed her elbows and palms to show off her Grammy gold.
Lady Gaga
No stranger to juggling three awards (she won as many in 2011), Gaga got silly with her new hardware in 2019 in the press room.
Brandi Carlile
Winning for American roots performance, American roots song and Americana album at the 2019 awards, Carlile had just the right amount of room for her three Grammys.
Bruno Mars
Winning a staggering six awards for his album 24K Magic in 2018, Mars had his hands completely full — but got creative with toting his trophies to the press room, no sweat.
Adele
She won album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, best pop vocal album, best short form music video and best pop solo performance in 2012 – and was clearly impressed with her loot.
Alicia Keys
Lucky for Keys, none of her five awards (for best new artist, song of the year, best female R&B vocal performance, best R&B song and best R&B album) were fallin’ after the 2002 Grammy Awards.
Beyoncé
Bey’s solo debut in 2004 was clearly a success: she took home the prizes for album of the year, best contemporary R&B album, record of the year, best R&B song, best rap/sung collaboration and best female R&B vocal performance.
Taylor Swift
Winning album of the year, best country album, best female country vocal performance and best country song clearly overwhelmed T. Swift — so much so she dropped one of her trophies in 2010!
Sam Smith
Excited about winning record of the year, best new artist, song of the year and best pop vocal album in 2015, were you, Sam Smith?
Norah Jones
The “Come Away with Me” singer was quite literally up to her ears in awards (best new artist, album of the year, best pop vocal album, record of the year, best female pop vocal performance, best pop collaboration with vocals, record of the year and best female pop vocal performance) at the show in 2003.
JAY-Z
Holding three Grammys (best rap performance, best rap song, best rap/sung collaboration) in 2013, JAY-Z never lost his cool.
Kanye West
For Yeezy, winning best rap album, best rap song and best R&B song in 2005 was simply a balancing act.
Quincy Jones
He’s won 27 Grammy Awards throughout his career – and legendary composer Jones took home six of them (album of the year, best arrangement on an instrumental, best jazz fusion performance, best instrumental arrangement accompanying vocal(s), best rap performance by a duo or group, producer of the year) in 1990.