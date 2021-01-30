Grammy-Nominated Producer SOPHIE Dies at 34 Following ‘Terrible Accident’

"Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident," the musician's record labels wrote in a statement on Saturday

SOPHIE, an avant-garde pop producer and musician, has died at age 34.

"It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident," SOPHIE's management told PEOPLE in a statement on Saturday. "At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect to her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity. "

"SOPHIE was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation," the statement continued.

Another statement from SOPHIE's family, which was shared by record labels Transgressive and Future Classic read, "Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident."

"True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell," the statement continued. "She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

SOPHIE released debut single "Nothing More to Say" in 2013, and rose to prominence after releasing follow-up singles "Bipp" and "Lemonade."

The musician's critically-acclaimed debut album, Oil of Every PEarl's Un-Insides, was released in 2018. The album was nominated for best dance/electronic album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

SOPHIE also worked with Madonna, co-writing the 2015 song "Bitch I'm Madonna," and collaborated with Charli XCX, Kim Petras and more.

The artist, who was transgender, also opened up about gender identity, during a 2018 interview with Paper Magazine.

"Transness is taking control to bring your body more in line with your soul and spirit so the two aren't fighting against each other and struggling to survive," SOPHIE said. " It means you're not a mother or a father — you're an individual who's looking at the world and feeling the world. And it's somehow more human and universal, I feel."

"Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel," wrote singer Sam Smith. "A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie's family and friends at this hard time."

"Sophie is incredible. Her music is the soundtrack to some of my fondest moments and her impact on the world is apparent," RuPaul's Drag Race season 10 winner Aquaria wrote in another tribute. "Sophie's immense talent, influence, and existence will never be forgotten. Thank you for everything."