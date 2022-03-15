Grammy Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Music's Biggest Night
Music's most anticipated night is right around the corner.
Whether you're blasting the radio or streaming their tunes, today's top artists can be heard everywhere — and in just a few more weeks, the Recording Academy will honor their work from the past year at the 64th Grammy Awards.
The nominations for the 2022 ceremony were announced in November 2021 and span across 86 diverse categories, which include two new awards this year. Leading the pack with the most nods is Jon Batiste, who received a total of 11 this year.
Not far behind are hit-makers Justin Bieber, H.E.R., and Doja Cat with eight nominations and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo with seven. Of those seven, the "Drivers License" singer nabbed a nod in each of the big four categories including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, and best new artist.
The 64th Grammy Awards comes a year after the 2021 ceremony was touted as "quarantine-friendly and partly virtual," amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about music's biggest night, including the performers, this year's host, and everything in between.
Who's hosting the 2022 Grammy Awards?
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah is set to host the 2022 Grammy Awards. This marks a back-to-back opportunity for the comedian, who hosted the event for the first time last year.
"Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. "We're so excited to welcome Trevor back to the GRAMMYs stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening."
Who's performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards?
It wouldn't be the biggest night in music if there weren't performances by some of the biggest stars! On March 15, the Recording Academy announced the first wave of acts slated to hit the stage, each of which are nominated for Grammys this year. They include Eilish, BTS, Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, and Brothers Osborne.
What are the new categories at the 2022 Grammy Awards?
Two new categories have been added to the Grammy Award list this year bringing the category count to 86. Those additions are best global music performance and best música urbana album.
The nominees up for best global music performance are "Mohabbat" by Arooj Aftab, "Do Yourself" by Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy, "Pà Pá Pà" by Femi Kuti, "Blewu" by Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo, and "Essence" by WizKid Featuring Tems.
The nominees up for best música urbana album are Afrodisíaco by Rauw Alejandro, El Último Tour Del Mundo by Bad Bunny, Jose by J Balvin, KG0516 by Karol G, and Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 by Kali Uchis.
When are the 2022 Grammy Awards?
The 64th Grammy Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3. The event was initially supposed to take place on January 31, but was postponed due to a COVID-19 surge.
CBS will broadcast the ceremony and will also offer a livestream on Paramount+ from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the show, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be streamed live on GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube channel.