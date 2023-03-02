Graham Nash Says He Had Plans to FaceTime David Crosby Before Crosby's Death: 'A Little Too Late'

Graham Nash said David Crosby telling him he wanted to apologize "made me smile"

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on March 2, 2023 02:00 PM
David Crosby, Graham Nash
David Crosby and Graham Nash. Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Graham Nash and his estranged former bandmate David Crosby had imminent plans to chat when Crosby died.

The rocker, 81, and Crosby had scheduled a FaceTime call in the hopes of reaching a reconciliation when Crosby died on Jan. 19 at age 81, Nash tells PEOPLE.

"Crosby and I were getting closer toward the end there, and he did call me and we did set up a time to be able to FaceTime each other," Nash said Wednesday at the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize concert honoring Joni Mitchell. "Unfortunately, it was a little too late. He passed before we could do that."

Still, the singer says he's taken comfort in the fact that he and his Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young bandmate were headed toward peace.

"We were getting closer and he left me a voicemail saying that he thinks that he needs to apologize for some things that he said, and that made me smile," Nash says.

The rocker — who will release his first album in seven years on May 19 — previously opened up about the loss of Crosby in an interview with AARP.org, and and his willingness to reach out made Nash wonder whether he knew that he was in his final days.

RELATED VIDEO: Melissa Etheridge Speaks Out on David Crosby's Death: 'He Gave Me the Gift of Family'

"He was a very intelligent man. I wouldn't put it past him to know that he was actually at the very end. The truth is, we've been expecting David to pass for 20 years," he said. "Since his [1994] liver transplant and all his stents. He had seven stents. His body was really failing. But once again, I can only try to remember the good times, because we had many of them… I only want to concentrate on the good things that we did."

Nash and Crosby first joined forces (along with Stephen Stills) in 1968, and the trio later brought Neil Young into the fold. The two briefly branched off as Crosby and Nash in the 1970s, and the duo released their final album together in 2004.

Graham Nash and Joni Mitchell 1969
Graham Nash and Joni Mitchell in 1969. Robert Altman/Retna Limited, USA Photoshot/Everett Collection

By 2021, after years of further tumult involving other band members, Crosby had also fallen out with Nash, and in an interview that year, said Nash was "definitely my enemy," and that they hadn't spoken in several years. He also rejected the idea of any future reconciliation.

Nash revisited another long-standing friendship Wednesday night at the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize concert honoring Joni Mitchell.

The rocker, who dated Mitchell in the late '60s and early '70s, performed her 1971 classic "A Case of You" (his favorite of her songs) on a stage that played personal videos and photos of the former couple. Nash famously immortalized their romance in his 1970 song "Our House," which described the domestic idyll he and Mitchell had found living together in Laurel Canyon.

