Graham Nash Announces First New Album in 7 Years and New Tour, Drops 'Right Now' Single

The announcement of his seventh solo album comes a little more than a month after the death of Crosby, Stills and Nash bandmate David Crosby at age 81

By
Published on February 22, 2023 04:39 PM
Graham Nash - winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award Americana Music Awards, Show, Hackney Empire, London, UK - 31 Jan 2019
Photo: James McCauley/Shutterstock

Graham Nash has new music on the way!

The iconic singer-songwriter, 81, recently announced plans to release his first studio album in seven years, followed by his Sixty Years of Songs and Stories Tour.

"I believe that my new album, Now, is the most personal one I have ever made," Nash said in a statement announcing the project. "At this point in my life, that's something to say."

Now, due out on May 19 through record label BMG, is produced by Nash and longtime touring keyboardist Todd Caldwell. This Path Tonight, released in April 2016, was Nash's previous and sixth overall solo studio album.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member David Crosby, founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash, performs onstage during the California Saga 2 Benefit at Ace Hotel on July 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
David Crosby. Scott Dudelson/Getty

The British singer-songwriter is a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash. The announcement of his seventh solo album comes a little more than a month after the death of Nash's bandmate David Crosby at age 81.

Crosby founded the Byrds with members Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark, Chris Hillman and Michael Clarke and set the tone for '60s folk-rock music.

Stephen Stills, Neil Young, Graham Nash and David Crosby perform at Neil Young's Bridge School Benefit concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif., on Saturday Oct. 26, 2013.
MediaNews Group via Getty Images

In 1968, Crosby got together with Stephen Stills of Buffalo Springfield and Nash to create Crosby, Stills & Nash. In 1997, the band was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Nash's first single off Now is titled "Right Now," which dropped on Monday.

Nash's Sixty Years of Songs and Stories Tour kicks off in April with a two-night stand in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. It will conclude July 16 at The Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, California.

See Nash's Sixty Years of Songs and Stories Tour dates below.

April 12 — Phoenixville, PA — Colonial Theatre

April 13 — Phoenixville, PA — Colonial Theatre

April 15 — Annapolis, MD — Ram's Head on Stage

April 16 — Annapolis, MD — Ram's Head on Stage

April 18 — Alexandria, VA — The Birchmere

April 19 — Alexandria, VA — The Birchmere

April 21 — Pittsburgh, PA — Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

April 22 — Pittsburgh, PA — Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

April 23 — Carmel, IN — The Palladium

April 25 — Chicago, IL — Old Town School of Folk Music

April 26 — Chicago, IL — Old Town School of Folk Music

April 28 — Chicago, IL — Old Town School of Folk Music

April 29 — Chicago, IL — Old Town School of Folk Music

April 30 — Chicago, IL — Old Town School of Folk Music

May 2 — Minneapolis, MN — The Dakota

May 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Dakota

May 5 — Minneapolis, MN — The Dakota

May 7 — Columbus, OH — Southern Theatre

May 8 — Buffalo, NY — Asbury Hall

May 10 — Bethel Woods, NY — Bethel Woods Event Gallery

May 11 — Beverly, MA — Cabot Theater

May 13 — Portsmouth, NH — The Music Hall

May 14 — New York, NY — City Winery

May 16 — New York, NY — City Winery

May 17 — New York, NY — City Winery

June 17 — Malibu, CA — Smothers Theatre

June 18 — San Diego, CA — Humphrey's

June 20 — Tucson, AZ — Fox Theatre

June 21 — Phoenix, AZ — Celebrity Theatre

June 24 — Boulder, CO — Boulder Theater

June 25 — Fort Collins, CO — Washington's

June 27 — Steamboat Springs, CO — Strings Music Pavilion

June 29 — Breckenridge, CO — Riverwalk Center

July 1 — Park City, UT — The Egyptian Theatre

July 2 — Park City, UT — The Egyptian Theatre

July 3 — Park City, UT — The Egyptian Theatre

July 7 — Sandpoint, ID — The Panida

July 8 — Tacoma, WA — Pantages Theater

July 11 — Berkeley, CA — Freight & Salvage

July 13 — Berkeley, CA — Freight & Salvage

July 15 — Santa Barbara, CA — The Lobero Theatre

July 16 — Santa Barbara, CA — The Lobero Theatre

