Graham Nash Announces First New Album in 7 Years and New Tour, Drops 'Right Now' Single The announcement of his seventh solo album comes a little more than a month after the death of Crosby, Stills and Nash bandmate David Crosby at age 81 By Ryan Parker Published on February 22, 2023 04:39 PM Photo: James McCauley/Shutterstock Graham Nash has new music on the way! The iconic singer-songwriter, 81, recently announced plans to release his first studio album in seven years, followed by his Sixty Years of Songs and Stories Tour. "I believe that my new album, Now, is the most personal one I have ever made," Nash said in a statement announcing the project. "At this point in my life, that's something to say." Now, due out on May 19 through record label BMG, is produced by Nash and longtime touring keyboardist Todd Caldwell. This Path Tonight, released in April 2016, was Nash's previous and sixth overall solo studio album. David Crosby. Scott Dudelson/Getty David Crosby, Founder of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Dead at 81 After 'Long Illness' The British singer-songwriter is a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash. The announcement of his seventh solo album comes a little more than a month after the death of Nash's bandmate David Crosby at age 81. Crosby founded the Byrds with members Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark, Chris Hillman and Michael Clarke and set the tone for '60s folk-rock music. MediaNews Group via Getty Images In 1968, Crosby got together with Stephen Stills of Buffalo Springfield and Nash to create Crosby, Stills & Nash. In 1997, the band was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Nash's first single off Now is titled "Right Now," which dropped on Monday. Nash's Sixty Years of Songs and Stories Tour kicks off in April with a two-night stand in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. It will conclude July 16 at The Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, California. See Nash's Sixty Years of Songs and Stories Tour dates below. April 12 — Phoenixville, PA — Colonial Theatre April 13 — Phoenixville, PA — Colonial Theatre April 15 — Annapolis, MD — Ram's Head on Stage April 16 — Annapolis, MD — Ram's Head on Stage April 18 — Alexandria, VA — The Birchmere April 19 — Alexandria, VA — The Birchmere April 21 — Pittsburgh, PA — Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall April 22 — Pittsburgh, PA — Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall April 23 — Carmel, IN — The Palladium April 25 — Chicago, IL — Old Town School of Folk Music April 26 — Chicago, IL — Old Town School of Folk Music April 28 — Chicago, IL — Old Town School of Folk Music April 29 — Chicago, IL — Old Town School of Folk Music April 30 — Chicago, IL — Old Town School of Folk Music May 2 — Minneapolis, MN — The Dakota May 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Dakota May 5 — Minneapolis, MN — The Dakota May 7 — Columbus, OH — Southern Theatre May 8 — Buffalo, NY — Asbury Hall May 10 — Bethel Woods, NY — Bethel Woods Event Gallery May 11 — Beverly, MA — Cabot Theater May 13 — Portsmouth, NH — The Music Hall May 14 — New York, NY — City Winery May 16 — New York, NY — City Winery May 17 — New York, NY — City Winery June 17 — Malibu, CA — Smothers Theatre June 18 — San Diego, CA — Humphrey's June 20 — Tucson, AZ — Fox Theatre June 21 — Phoenix, AZ — Celebrity Theatre June 24 — Boulder, CO — Boulder Theater June 25 — Fort Collins, CO — Washington's June 27 — Steamboat Springs, CO — Strings Music Pavilion June 29 — Breckenridge, CO — Riverwalk Center July 1 — Park City, UT — The Egyptian Theatre July 2 — Park City, UT — The Egyptian Theatre July 3 — Park City, UT — The Egyptian Theatre July 7 — Sandpoint, ID — The Panida July 8 — Tacoma, WA — Pantages Theater July 11 — Berkeley, CA — Freight & Salvage July 13 — Berkeley, CA — Freight & Salvage July 15 — Santa Barbara, CA — The Lobero Theatre July 16 — Santa Barbara, CA — The Lobero Theatre