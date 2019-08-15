Grace VanderWaal Gives an Inside Look at the Nashville Stop of Her 'Ur So Beautiful' Tour

From hanging backstage with her pug Frankie to meeting fans before her show, the America's Got Talent winner is taking PEOPLE behind-the-scenes of a day in her life on her "Ur So Beautiful" tour
By People Staff
August 15, 2019 05:49 PM

Andy Barron

“We’re in Nashville!!! Third stop on my ‘Ur So Beautiful‘ tour at the Cannery Ballroom tonight,” VanderWaal tells PEOPLE of her Aug. 13 concert. “Quick scoot before sound check.” 

Andy Barron

“Soundcheck, check.”

Andy Barron

“This was so sweet. Bringing this bear on the tour bus with me.”

Andy Barron

“Meet Frankie. He loves tour.”

Andy Barron

“Checkin’ on the merch. New stuff just came in for tour.”

Andy Barron

“I give my friends merch and everyone wears it at school.”

Andy Barron

“Getting ready. Honestly love doing my own makeup. Obsessed with Milk and Glossier right now.”

Andy Barron

“Going full suit tonight.”

Andy Barron

“So much fun tonight.”

Andy Barron

“And we’re just getting started…. about to get back on the road.” 

Andy Barron

“Next stop…Atlanta!”

