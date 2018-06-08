Grace VanderWaal Lands Lead in Disney's Stargirl After Beating Out 700 Other Girls

Grace VanderWaal is kicking off her acting career in a big way.

According to Deadline, the America’s Got Talent winner, 14, beat out 700 others to nab the leading role in Disney’s upcoming original film Stargirl.

Based off the young adult novel of the same name written by Jerry Spinelli, the movie is set to begin production in the fall.

Grace VanderWaal

“I knew she was Stargirl almost immediately,” director Julia Hart told the outlet. “The world knows what a talented performer she is, and I cannot wait for everyone to see just how many sides there are to this special and magical young woman.”

VanderWaal is currently on tour with Imagine Dragons and will travel throughout North America through the end of August.

“Thank you so much to everyone who came out to see the #EvolveTour in Hartford last night,” the singer wrote on Instagram two days ago.