"It's about someone facing the truth about Hollywood, going through that process and realizing that they're in too deep," the America's Got Talent winner said

Grace VanderWaal Drops Alternative New Song 'Don't Assume What You Don't Know' — Watch the Video

What happens when you assume?

Grace VanderWaal has the perfect response. At midnight Friday, the star, 17, released her all-new alternative-infused pop song titled "Don't Assume What You Don't Know" along with its accompanying music video via Columbia Records.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's about someone facing the truth about Hollywood, going through that process and realizing that they're in too deep," VanderWaal said in a statement. "It feels really good to express yourself so freely. It's empowering and very healing."

In her latest track, the America's Got Talent 2016 champion swapped out her staple ukulele to show off her electric bass guitar skills.

Image zoom Grace VanderWaal | Credit: Courtesy Columbia Records

"Don't Assume What You Don't Know" marks VanderWaal's first release since she departed from Simon Cowell's SYCO label.

"People put fame and beauty on such a pedestal, as if that's the answer to life and all of that," she told Nylon as she explained her new tune. "I want people to take away [from the song] that your life is awesome, and my life is awesome and everyone just makes the best of what they have and [they] can find their happy s— in their own s—."

On why she's pushing the envelope with her new buzzcut and sound, VanderWaal told the outlet, "Lately, I don't know what's going on in my brain or what happened to me, but all of a sudden, I like to make people uncomfortable. I want people to ask themselves why they're uncomfortable with whatever I'm doing. I actually think that's why I really like punk music, they're doing things to make people uncomfortable."

Image zoom Grace VanderWaal | Credit: Courtesy Columbia Records

On her Instagram Thursday, the songstress was excited to announce the release of "Don't Assume What You Don't Know."

"ITS [sic] OUT ITS [sic] OUT IM [sic] DEAD BUT IM [sic] ALIVE BUT IM [sic] DEAD OMG IT IS OUT RIGHT NOW!!!" she wrote.

In VanderWaal's '80s inspired music video, the singer sports various looks as she solely sings throughout. At one point, she rocks a mustache and black suit as she strums away at the bass guitar.

The release of VanderWaal's new song comes as just one of her many upcoming projects.

In May, the actress will begin shooting the sequel to Disney+'s Stargirl, in which she plays protagonist Susan "Stargirl" Caraway. The first installment premiered in March 2020.

During Disney's D23 Expo in August 2019, VanderWaal opened up to PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly about her leading role in the film.

Image zoom Grace VanderWaal | Credit: Courtesy Columbia Records

"I think I started to fall in love with the story as we were making the film," she said at the time. "What surprised me the most about being on a set and making a movie was how fun it was. I was expecting it to be hard work, and it definitely was, but the cast was so incredible. I made so many friends and had so much fun."

Fans can gear up to see original music and performances from the actress in the Stargirl sequel.