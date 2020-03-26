Governors Ball 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus: 'It Is Neither Safe nor Prudent to Move Forward'

Image zoom Governors Ball 2016

Governors Ball 2020 has officially been canceled due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers announced the news on Thursday in a post shared to Twitter.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the cancellation of Governors Ball 2020 due to COVID-19,” organizers shared.

“Simply put – due to current government mandates and the evolving situation in NYC, it is neither safe nor prudent to move forward with our June dates. The well-being of our fans, artists, staff, vendors, partners, and the surrounding NYC community is always our #1 priority.”

Noting that the organizers have “gone to great lengths to find a postponement date that works for all parties involved,” they added, “Due to a myriad of planning and logistical issues, we have come to the conclusion that there are no sufficient options available to us. We are pushing ahead, and are already jumping into plans for 2021.”

“These are crazy and unprecedented times, but New Yorkers are no strangers to challenges,” the statement concluded. “As a city and a community, we will all get through this. New York always does. Now is the time to be smart, look out for one another, and do our part to help the city and the world. We encourage everyone to listen to health officials, be safe, and be excited for the future when we are all on the other side of this. We send all of you our love and support, and we will see you in June 2021.”

RELATED: A Running List of Every Festival, Sporting Event and Show Canceled or Postponed in the Wake of the Coronavirus

Tame Impala, Flume and Vampire Weekend were scheduled to headline the iconic NYC festival, while many other artists such as Miley Cyrus, Missy Elliott and Solange were also set to perform.

The event was originally set to take place from June 5 to June 7 on New York’s Randall’s Island Park.

Gov Ball is just one of many major events that had to alter their original plans due to the current health crisis.

Customers who purchased a festival ticket and/or transportation ticket through GovBall’s official ticketing page can either request a refund or transfer their ticket to next year’s festival.

The annual South by Southwest festival (SXSW) Festival in Austin, Texas, that was supposed to take place earlier this month was previously canceled as the virus first began to spread. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and its sister country festival, Stagecoach, which were set to take place in April, have been postponed to October.

Chicago festival Lollapalooza delayed announcing this summer’s lineup and has yet to make a formal decision about whether or not they will still hold the event, according to the event’s official Twitter.

Many other individual music tours, including those from artists such as Camila Cabello and Madonna have also been put on hold.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.