Grammy-Nominated Gospel Singer Troy Sneed Dead of Coronavirus at 52

Grammy-nominated gospel artist Troy Sneed has died at 52 due to complications from the coronavirus.

The singer died early Monday morning at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, the Associated Press reports.

Sneed helped form Youth for Christ, a gospel choir for singers aged 12 to 18 from the Georgia Mass Choir. The group’s 1999 album Higher earned Sneed his Grammy nomination.

He first launched his music career as a student at Florida A&M University, studying education and music. After graduating, Sneed secured a position as the assistant minister of music for the Georgia Mass Choir.

Sneed, originally from Perry, Florida, traveled around the country singing with the Georgia Mass Choir and arranging the music on their albums. In 1996, he appeared alongside the choir in The Preacher’s Wife, a film starring Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington.

Seven of his solo albums, A State of Worship, In His Presence, In Due Season, My Heart Says Yes, All Is Well, Awesome God and Taking It Back, made the Top Gospel Albums Billboard chart, and two of his hit songs, “Work It Out” and “My Heart Says Yes,” peaked at No. 2 on the gospel chart.

Following his death, the gospel community mourned the loss of Sneed, who is survived by his wife Emily.

Gospel artist Kurt Carr posted a tribute to Sneed on his Twitter page Monday.

“The Gospel community has lost a superb talent in Troy Sneed,” Carr wrote. “Keep his wife, family, friends and everyone who was blessed by his music in prayer!”

Brian Carn, another artist, noted Sneed’s influence on his music career.

“What a mixer is to a microphone, and a microphone is to a voice, Troy Sneed was to my music career and so many others,” Carn posted on Instagram, alongside several photos of the pair onstage together. “Troy has been the mastermind, producer, and ink pen behind so many of the gospel community’s favorite and most popular songs.”

