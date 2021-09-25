The legendary singer was reported missing in Cobb County, Georgia. Her attorney has since said she is safe

Kelly Price Safe After Being Reported Missing Following Release from Hospital Where She Was Battling COVID

Gospel singer Kelly Price has been found after being reported missing this week.

The legendary singer, 48, was reported missing in Cobb County, Georgia, Cobb County police confirmed to PEOPLE.

Price was reported missing after she was released from the hospital where she was being treated for COVID-19, which she tested positive for nearly two months prior.

Hours after news broke about the star being missing Friday, her attorney said she was safe and not missing.

Monica Ewing told TMZ that the singer was continuing her treatment for the virus at an undisclosed location and authorities have been informed that she has been accounted for.

On July 29, she posted an Instagram video explaining her symptoms.

"I wasn't feeling so well last night, so I got up this morning and went to the doctor and got checked out. It had come back that I have COVID," she said, adding that she was quarantined by not hospitalized.

"I am very achy. I am very weak. I can barely stay awake," she said. "I am following doctor's orders and praying that this thing passes quickly so that I can get back to normal, whatever normal is now."

Because of her diagnosis, Price had to cancel a performance in New Orleans, but she said she remained hopeful that she wouldn't have to cancel any other tour dates.

"If you could bombard Heaven on my behalf, I would appreciate it," she told her followers.

Price was hospitalized for the virus in August. She was released shortly before her disappearance, Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

According to the news station, Cobb County police officers performed a welfare check over the weekend, but could not make contact with Price. The missing persons report was filed a short time later.