Niecy Nash Fangirls Over Rihanna at Golden Globes 2023: 'I Dressed Up as You for Halloween'

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on January 10, 2023 09:48 PM
Niecy Nash; Rihanna. Photo: Getty; NBC

Niecy Nash gave Rihanna a major shoutout at the Golden Globes 2023.

Before presenting the award for best actress (musical or comedy) at Tuesday's ceremony in Los Angeles, Nash, 52, told the "Umbrella" singer, 34, from the stage, "Rihanna, I love you and I dressed up as you for Halloween."

"I just had to say that. Had to take my moment," she added, before presenting the award to Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson.

Shortly after Nash's appearance, host Jerrod Carmichael told Rihanna from the stage, "I'm gonna say something very controversial … Rihanna, you take all the time you want on that album, girl."

"Don't let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothin'," he joked.

Nash shared a video of her transformation into the singer for Halloween last fall, for which she and wife Jessica Betts channeled Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky's looks at the 2021 Met Gala, where they made their carpet debut as a couple.

"Happy Halloween from The Betts‼️🎃 #Twinning @badgalriri I love you & @savagexfenty ❤️," Nash captioned a side-by-side photo of herself and Betts striking an identical pose to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, 34.

In a video that showed her and Betts prepping their costumes, Nash showed off her replica of the Fenty Beauty founder's sparkly headpiece from the Met Gala.

"Your sister out here shinin' bright like a diamond, honey! Ha!" said Nash, in a nod to both the stunning accessory and Rihanna's 2012 hit "Diamonds."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky — who welcomed their first child together, a son, last May — had a parents' night out at the Golden Globes Tuesday, where she was nominated for best original song, for "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The song was the first new solo music fans have heard from Rihanna since Anti, her eighth studio album which premiered almost seven years ago. She did, however, pop up on the PARTYNEXTDOOR song "Believe It" in 2020, and was also featured on the N.E.R.D. song "Lemon" in 2017.

Following the release of "Lift Me Up" in October, the nine-time Grammy winner dropped her second song from the Wakanda Forever soundtrack, "Born Again," two weeks later.

Though it remains to be seen what else Rihanna has up her sleeve, the star is set to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show next month.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

