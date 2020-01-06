Taylor Swift Presents with Amy Poehler at Golden Globes 7 Years After Controversial Joke

Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler took the stage together and shared a few laughs at Sunday’s 2020 Golden Globes when they presented the award for best animated film.

“Amy and I are excited about this next category because we both love animation,” the pop star, 30, said.

Poehler responded, “Speak for yourself, Taylor. I like movies about people, by people.”

The Cats star and Golden Globe nominee for Best Original Song went on to ask Poehler, 48, who she thought created animated films, to which the Parks and Recreations star responded, “Tiny mice, during the night. Duh!”

“It makes sense!” the “Lover” singer decided before they named Missing Link the winner of the category.

But the two didn’t share as much love at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards. When Poehler hosted with pal Tina Fey, they joked about Swift’s love life and the 30 Rock star suggested Swift shouldn’t date that year’s Golden Globe Ambassador Sam Michael Fox, the son of actor Michael J. Fox.

“You know what Taylor Swift? You stay away from Michael J. Fox’s son,” Fey, now 49, said in 2013. “Or go for it,” Poehler replied.

Fey added before moving on, “No, she needs some me-time to learn about herself.”

Swift condemned the joke in the April 2013 Vanity Fair cover story. “You know, Katie Couric is one of my favorite people,” Swift said. “Because she said to me she had heard a quote that she loved, that said, ‘There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.’”

She also clapped back at people who criticized her dating life. “For a female to write about her feelings, and then be portrayed as some clingy, insane, desperate girlfriend in need of making you marry her and have kids with her, I think that’s taking something that potentially should be celebrated — a woman writing about her feelings in a confessional way — that’s taking it and turning it and twisting it into something that is frankly a little sexist,” the Grammy winner continued to Vanity Fair.

Both Poehler and Fey then apologized to Swift. “I feel bad if she was upset,” Poehler told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013. “I am a feminist and she is a young and talented girl. That being said, I do agree I am going to hell. But for other reasons. Mostly boring tax stuff.”

And Fey told Entertainment Tonight: “It was a joke. It was a lighthearted joke. And it’s a shame that she didn’t take it in the crazy-aunt spirit in which it was intended.”

While Fey didn’t join Swift and Poehler on stage Sunday night, it seemed like Swift and Poehler had patched things up and genuinely had a good time, enjoying a light-hearted interaction during their presentation duties.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.