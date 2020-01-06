Nicole Scherzinger Gets 'Red Carpet Official' at the Golden Globes with New Beau Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger is officially off the market.

The Pussycat Dolls lead vocalist, 41, made her romance red carpet official with Scottish rugby player Thom Evans at the 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe Afterparty in Beverly Hills on Sunday night.

Scherzinger stunned in a one-shoulder pink gown, equipped with diamond earrings and bracelet. Evans, 34, wore a slick black-and-white suit for the special outing.

The pair comfortably posed alongside one another on the carpet for photos, one of which Scherzinger documented on her Instagram page for her 4.2 million followers.

Scherzinger and Evans had first sparked dating rumors after he appeared on the celebrity version of The X Factor U.K. last year, which Scherzinger judges. Despite the rumors, the two had never confirmed they were an item.

Scherzinger most recently dated Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov from 2016 to early 2019. In 2015, she split from Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton after a seven-year on-and-off relationship.

“Sometimes people stay in relationships because they get complacent, because it’s comfortable for them, because they don’t want to be alone,” she told PEOPLE in May 2015. “It’s a new chapter in my life. I’m going through a very transformative time in my life.”

The singer also said at the time that in the wake of her split from Hamilton, she used the opportunity to find her “ultimate destiny.”

“For me, what’s helped me to get through this is I’m a quite spiritual person,” she said. “It’s grounded me, and I realize that I do have a great purpose in life. If relationships or people in your lives are meant to be, then they will come back around, but that shouldn’t be what’s holding you back.”

She also advised other newly single people to “focus on yourself.”

“A lot of the time when you’re in a relationship, you lose yourself and you lose who you are and what makes you special,” she said. “You’re always putting all your energy on someone else, so find yourself again. Build yourself back up [and] be that big, radiant light.”