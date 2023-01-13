Go Behind the Scenes of Noa Kirel's Fierce 'Gone' Music Video

Noa Kirel takes PEOPLE behind the scenes for her music video for "Gone," where the Israeli star sings about her real-life experience of exiting a toxic relationship. 

By Noa Kirel
Published on January 13, 2023 12:15 AM
Noa Kirel - Gone Press Photo 2 - Credit Stanislaw Prokopczuk
Noa Kirel BTS. Photo: Stanislaw Prokopczuk
01 of 07

Noa's updo

https://warnermusicgroup.app.box.com/s/9gdnp7o200rmk44ywnljsk9o6v1wrru4 Noa Kirel's music video for "Gone"
Noa Kirel BTS. Stanislaw Prokopczuk

Getting hair ready for the shoot – love a ponytail!

02 of 07

In great company

https://warnermusicgroup.app.box.com/s/9gdnp7o200rmk44ywnljsk9o6v1wrru4 Noa Kirel's music video for "Gone"
Noa Kirel BTS. Stanislaw Prokopczuk

So much fun hanging out on set with the best dance partner!

03 of 07

Taking a moment

https://warnermusicgroup.app.box.com/s/9gdnp7o200rmk44ywnljsk9o6v1wrru4 Noa Kirel's music video for "Gone"
Noa Kirel BTS. Stanislaw Prokopczuk

Mini break + preparing for the next shot with a great crew.

04 of 07

Riding in style

https://warnermusicgroup.app.box.com/s/9gdnp7o200rmk44ywnljsk9o6v1wrru4 Noa Kirel's music video for "Gone"
Noa Kirel BTS. Stanislaw Prokopczuk

Hanging out inside the car was the best way to stay warm since we were shooting in Poland!

05 of 07

Going full-out

https://warnermusicgroup.app.box.com/s/9gdnp7o200rmk44ywnljsk9o6v1wrru4 Noa Kirel's music video for "Gone"
Noa Kirel BTS. Stanislaw Prokopczuk

We were both so in the zone. The choreography was a perfect fit for "Gone."

06 of 07

Action shot

https://warnermusicgroup.app.box.com/s/9gdnp7o200rmk44ywnljsk9o6v1wrru4 Noa Kirel's music video for "Gone"
Noa Kirel BTS. Stanislaw Prokopczuk

One of my favorite shots – I think it really shows the meaning behind the song with my dance partner later being edited out and quite literally "Gone" in the final video.

07 of 07

Soaking it in

https://warnermusicgroup.app.box.com/s/9gdnp7o200rmk44ywnljsk9o6v1wrru4 Noa Kirel's music video for "Gone"
Noa Kirel BTS. Stanislaw Prokopczuk

So cool seeing how each shot comes out and how the team and my visions come to life!

