See All of the Celebs Who Celebrated at the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards

The celebration of Gospel and Christian music happened on Oct. 15 in Nashville
By People Staff
October 17, 2019 01:21 PM

Aaron Cole

Cole Gorman
Lauren Daigle

Cole Gorman

Jonathan McReynolds

Cole Gorman
Dorinda Clark-Cole

Cole Gorman
Point of Grace

Cole Gorman

Dr. Bobby Jones

Cole Gorman
Bernie Herms & Natalie Grant

Cole Gorman
Riley Clemmons

Cole Gorman
Tedashii

Cole Gorman
Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Cole Gorman
Michael W. Smith

Cole Gorman
Shirley Caesar

Cole Gorman
TobyMac

Cole Gorman
Triumphant Quartet

Cole Gorman
