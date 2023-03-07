GloRilla Says She's 'Devastated & Heartbroken' After N.Y. Concert Stampede That Left 2 Dead

The tragedy happened after the concert on Sunday night, when concert-goers rushed the exits after claiming they heard gunshots, authorities said

By
Published on March 7, 2023 08:30 AM
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: GloRilla performs onstage at Center Stage on January 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
GloRilla. Photo: Terence Rushin/Getty

GloRilla is speaking out in the wake of the deadly stampede at her show in Rochester, New York, which killed two women and injured eight others.

"I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday's show," the Grammy-nominated rapper, 23, wrote on Twitter late Monday.

She added, "My fans mean the world to me 😢praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected 🙏🏽."

The tragedy occurred after the concert ended at about 11 p.m., when the crowd at Main Street Armory surged towards the exit after some audience members reported hearing gunshots, according to the Associated Press.

Police entered the venue and found three women critically injured, including a 33-year-old who died at a hospital, per the AP's reporting.

On Monday, Buffalo's mayor, Byron Brown, identified the concert-goer as Rhondesia Belton, who worked for the City of Buffalo Traffic Violations Agency.

"Her family, friends, and colleagues are devastated and left to mourn this tragic loss. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers," he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"This is another difficult day for our City's workforce and our entire community. I join all of our City employees in mourning the loss of one of our own," Brown, 64, wrote in another tweet.

Later on Monday, authorities said a 35-year-old woman, whose name was not released, also died from her injuries. A third woman remains in critical condition, while seven others were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Rhondesia Belton
Rhondesia Belton. Byron W. Brown Twitter

Despite law enforcement finding no evidence of gunshots at the venue, they're reportedly investigating multiple causes for the stampede.

These include "possibly crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray and other contributing factors," Rochester Police said at a news conference on Monday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Now, authorities are investigating the venue to see if it took proper precautions to accommodate the crowd, Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, adding that the incident was a "tragedy of epic proportions," according to The New York Times.

"When you go to a concert, you do not expect to be trampled," he said. "Your loved ones expect you to be able to come home."

The incident comes more than a year after 10 people were killed in a crowd surge at rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston in November 2021.

Related Articles
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: GloRilla performs onstage at Center Stage on January 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
GloRilla Speaks Out After NY Concert Stampede That Reportedly Left One Fan Dead, 9 Others Injured
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Travis Scott performs at The O2 Arena on August 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Travis Scott Sought By NYPD for Alleged Club Assault and $12,000 in Damage: Reports
Rebecca Ikumelo . Woman Dies After Asake Concert Crush at Brixton Academy in London . Credit: Metropolitan Police UK
Woman Dies After Asake Concert Crush at Brixton Academy in London: 'An Adorable Mother of Two'
Shooting at Louisiana nightclub that wounded 12 was ‘targeted attack’
12 People Injured in 'Targeted' Louisiana Nightclub Shooting: 'Not a Random Act of Violence'
Gaby Hutchinson
Second Person Dies After Asake Concert Crush at Brixton Academy in London
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lee Jin-man/AP/Shutterstock (13554017j) Rescue workers wait to carry victims on the street near the scene in Seoul, South Korea, . Scores of people were killed and others were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital, South Korean officials said Halloween Crowd Surge, Seoul, South Korea - 29 Oct 2022
Suffocation and Brain Damage Killed Most of 158 Dead in Seoul Crowd Crush, Investigation Finds
The scene outside Brixton Academy Crowd crush at Asake concert, O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK - 16 Dec 2022
4 People in Critical Condition After Crowd Crush at London Concert
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Yudha Prabowo/AP/Shutterstock (13434582b) Soccer fans enter the pitch during a clash between supporters at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, . Clashes between supporters of two Indonesian soccer teams in East Java province killed over 100 fans and a number of police officers, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday Soccer Incident, Malang, Indonesia - 01 Oct 2022
Massive Stampede at an Indonesian Soccer Game Kills at Least 125 Fans
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs onstage during the third annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)
Travis Scott Sued for Allegedly Inciting Crowd at 2019 Music Festival Performance
Anne Gieske and Steven Blesi, US college students among more than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in South Korea
2 U.S. College Students Killed in South Korea Crowd Crush, Families Say They're 'Devastated' and 'Heartbroken'
Britain's King Charles attends the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
King Charles Shares 'Deepest Possible Sympathy' After at Least 120 Killed in South Korea Tragedy
People attend a makeshift memorial on November 7, 2021 at the NRG Park grounds where eight people died in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. - Authorities in Texas opened a criminal investigation Saturday into a tragedy in which the crowd at a huge Travis Scott rap concert surged toward the stage in a crush that killed eight people and sent dozens to the hospital. Around 50,000 people were in the audience at Houston's NRG Park Friday night when the crowd started pushing toward the stage as Scott was performing, triggering chaotic scenes.
Almost 5,000 People Were Injured During Astroworld Tragedy, Victims Claim in New Court Filing
travis-scott-2.jpg
Live Nation Reaches First Settlement in Astroworld Deaths Nearly 1 Year After Tragedy
Reported mass shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart, police have area cordoned off, November 23rd, 2022
7 Dead, Including Suspect, in Virginia Walmart Shooting After Employee Opens Fire
Lee Ji-han
K-Pop Singer Lee Jihan, 24, Killed in South Korean Halloween Crowd Tragedy
Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, Pa., is led from the state police barracks at Shickshinny, Pa., early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, 2022. Authorities said his vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a bar to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier in the month. (Bob Kalinowski/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
1 Dead, 17 Others Injured After Car Drives Through Crowd During Penn. Community Fundraiser