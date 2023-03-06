GloRilla Speaks Out After NY Concert Stampede That Reportedly Left One Fan Dead, 9 Others Injured

"praying everybody is ok," tweeted the rapper early Monday Morning, hours before the deaths and injuries were confirmed by Associated Press

By
Published on March 6, 2023 01:05 PM
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: GloRilla performs onstage at Center Stage on January 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
GloRilla. Photo: Terence Rushin/Getty

Rapper GloRilla has addressed reports that a crowd stampede following her concert in Rochester, New York on Sunday left one person dead and nine others with injuries.

"I'm just now hearing about what happened wtf," tweeted the "Tomorrow 2" performer, 23, early Monday morning before the death and injuries were confirmed by Associated Press. "praying everybody is ok."

According to the publication, audience members apparently thought there was a shooting after the concert ended around 11 p.m. at Rochester's Main Street Armory venue and ran toward the exits, causing a crowd surge that resulted in the casualties.

Police entered the venue and found three women critically injured, including a 33 year old who then died at a hospital, per AP's reporting. Seven other people were reportedly treated for non-fatal injuries.

Despite law enforcement finding no evidence of gunshots or stabbings at the venue, they're reportedly investigating multiple causes for the stampede — "possibly crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray and other contributing factors," according to the outlet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) GloRilla attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
GloRilla. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The incident comes more than a year after 10 people were killed in a crowd surge at rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston in November 2021.

Scott offered to pay for the funeral services of the victims. Several of the victims' families rejected his offer.

In his first post-Astroworld interview in December 2021, Scott — who has a lawsuit against him that represents nearly 2,800 victims — said he was unable to hear any screams for help when the crowd surge began, and claimed he did stop the show several times in order to ensure his fans were safe.

Scott requested the dismissal of multiple lawsuits against him in December 2021. In the filings, the rapper and his company "generally" denied the allegations made in the suits.

In October 2022, a lawyer for victim Alex Acosta's family announced via Instagram that the rapper privately settled a suit brought against Scott, Live Nation and "others involved in the Astroworld tragedy."

Related Articles
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Travis Scott performs at The O2 Arena on August 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Travis Scott Sought By NYPD for Alleged Club Assault and $12,000 in Damage: Reports
jasper kraus https://rip.ie/death-notice/jasper-kraus-ballinasloe-roscommon/494361#!photo/0/
Man Dies After Reportedly Being Attacked by a Chicken in His Ireland Home
travis-scott-2.jpg
Live Nation Reaches First Settlement in Astroworld Deaths Nearly 1 Year After Tragedy
https://twitter.com/msupolice/status/1625348771386204161?s=20&t=LNTd8HIwghhhljMVM_67ww MSU Police and Public Safety @msupolice SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim.
3 Dead, 5 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire in Multiple Buildings on Michigan State University Campus: Police
People attend a makeshift memorial on November 7, 2021 at the NRG Park grounds where eight people died in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. - Authorities in Texas opened a criminal investigation Saturday into a tragedy in which the crowd at a huge Travis Scott rap concert surged toward the stage in a crush that killed eight people and sent dozens to the hospital. Around 50,000 people were in the audience at Houston's NRG Park Friday night when the crowd started pushing toward the stage as Scott was performing, triggering chaotic scenes.
Almost 5,000 People Were Injured During Astroworld Tragedy, Victims Claim in New Court Filing
Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival
Woman Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit After Allegedly Losing Pregnancy Following Astroworld Tragedy: Report
Travis Scott and Diddy
Diddy Demanded Billboard Music Awards Include Travis Scott as Performer: 'No Canceling on My Watch'
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs onstage during the third annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)
Travis Scott Pauses Outdoor Concert in New York Over Safety Concerns: 'Make Sure You're OK'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lee Jin-man/AP/Shutterstock (13554017j) Rescue workers wait to carry victims on the street near the scene in Seoul, South Korea, . Scores of people were killed and others were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital, South Korean officials said Halloween Crowd Surge, Seoul, South Korea - 29 Oct 2022
Suffocation and Brain Damage Killed Most of 158 Dead in Seoul Crowd Crush, Investigation Finds
The scene outside Brixton Academy Crowd crush at Asake concert, O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK - 16 Dec 2022
4 People in Critical Condition After Crowd Crush at London Concert
Rebecca Ikumelo . Woman Dies After Asake Concert Crush at Brixton Academy in London . Credit: Metropolitan Police UK
Woman Dies After Asake Concert Crush at Brixton Academy in London: 'An Adorable Mother of Two'
travis scott billboard awards performance
Travis Scott Makes First Televised Performance Since Astroworld Tragedy at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 08: Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami during race week on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)
Travis Scott Performs Publicly for the First Time 6 Months After the Astroworld Disaster
Reported mass shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart, police have area cordoned off, November 23rd, 2022
7 Dead, Including Suspect, in Virginia Walmart Shooting After Employee Opens Fire
Gaby Hutchinson
Second Person Dies After Asake Concert Crush at Brixton Academy in London
Paramedics carry a person on a stretcher on the Bay of Plenty Beach in Durban, South Africa, . South Africa's coastal city of Durban has closed its North Beach after three people died when they were caught in a freak wave.
Giant 'Freak' Wave Kills 3 and Injures 17 on South Africa Beach