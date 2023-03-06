GloRilla Speaks Out After NY Concert Stampede That Reportedly Left One Fan Dead, 9 Others Injured

Rapper GloRilla has addressed reports that a crowd stampede following her concert in Rochester, New York on Sunday left one person dead and nine others with injuries.

"I'm just now hearing about what happened wtf," tweeted the "Tomorrow 2" performer, 23, early Monday morning before the death and injuries were confirmed by Associated Press. "praying everybody is ok."

According to the publication, audience members apparently thought there was a shooting after the concert ended around 11 p.m. at Rochester's Main Street Armory venue and ran toward the exits, causing a crowd surge that resulted in the casualties.

Police entered the venue and found three women critically injured, including a 33 year old who then died at a hospital, per AP's reporting. Seven other people were reportedly treated for non-fatal injuries.

Despite law enforcement finding no evidence of gunshots or stabbings at the venue, they're reportedly investigating multiple causes for the stampede — "possibly crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray and other contributing factors," according to the outlet.

GloRilla. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The incident comes more than a year after 10 people were killed in a crowd surge at rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston in November 2021.

Scott offered to pay for the funeral services of the victims. Several of the victims' families rejected his offer.

In his first post-Astroworld interview in December 2021, Scott — who has a lawsuit against him that represents nearly 2,800 victims — said he was unable to hear any screams for help when the crowd surge began, and claimed he did stop the show several times in order to ensure his fans were safe.

Scott requested the dismissal of multiple lawsuits against him in December 2021. In the filings, the rapper and his company "generally" denied the allegations made in the suits.

In October 2022, a lawyer for victim Alex Acosta's family announced via Instagram that the rapper privately settled a suit brought against Scott, Live Nation and "others involved in the Astroworld tragedy."