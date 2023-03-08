Gloria Gaynor Reflects on 'Extremely Liberating' Divorce After 26 Years: 'I'm Very Happy'

The disco queen opens up about love, loss and 45 years of "I Will Survive" in this week's issue of PEOPLE

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on March 8, 2023 09:00 AM
Gloria Gaynor
Gloria Gaynor. Photo: Albert Sanchez

Gloria Gaynor can still remember the exact moment she decided to pull the plug on her 26-year marriage to her manager, Linwood Simon.

The "I Will Survive" singer was out of the house when she was struck by a debilitating migraine headache for the second time in a span of a few days — and Simon, she says, had no interest in taking her to the hospital.

"I said, 'OK, I'm done. You really, truly don't care about me, and I'm done.' I'd have to be freakin' comatose not to get that," she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "My friend nailed it when she said it was disregard. You don't know how painful that can be until you experience it. [Leaving him] was extremely liberating."

Gaynor, 79, credits a religious awakening she had in the 1980s with helping her find the strength she needed to finally file divorce papers against Simon in 2004.

The Grammy-winning star married Linwood, her longtime (and now former) manager, in 1979, and explains that with him, she found the sense of security that she'd long sought after growing up with an absent father. Though Gaynor says their union had "wonderful moments," she admits it was never balanced. She wanted to have children, and he did not, but she "swallowed whatever he said and did whatever he said and just let him have his way."

Gloria Gaynor
Gloria Gaynor and Linwood Simon in Paris in 1984. Jean-Jacques BERNIER/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Now, with the heartbreak of her split in her rearview, Gaynor says she's "very happy" these days — and while she's content being single, wouldn't say no should the right person come along.

"I absolutely believe in love," she says. "Whether it's in the cards for me, I sincerely doubt it, 'cause I'm truly not interested anymore. If it happens, it happens. If not, I'm good. It's a wonderful place to be."

Gaynor has plenty to focus on in the coming year: in addition to the release of a long-awaited documentary as well as a new fragrance, the star will turn 80 in September, and will celebrate the 45th anniversary of "I Will Survive" in October. (See the music video, released in honor of International Women's Day, below.)

The classic disco anthem — which was originally the B-side to her single "Substitute," but became a major hit anyway thanks to radio play — has demonstrated its enduring popularity in a major way over the last year. In April, Harry Styles brought Lizzo on stage to sing it during his headlining Coachella set, and Miley Cyrus interpolates it in her current chart-topper "Flowers."

"I have not only survived, I have thrived," Gaynor reflects. "I really think a lot of it has to do with the fact that whenever I'm going through something, I have used that song."

For more on Gloria Gaynor, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Tells Paparazzi to Stop Yelling at Bruce Willis Following Dementia Diagnosis
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Relationship Timeline
Elle King rollout
Elle King on Finding Love, Becoming a Mom After 'Tornado' 20s: 'I Have Everything I've Ever Wanted'
lisa marie presley At The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Everything Lisa Marie Presley Said About Overcoming Difficult Times — from Marriages to Losing Her Son
Dionne Warwick, Elon Musk
Dionne Warwick Wants Words with Controversial Twitter CEO Elon Musk About His 'True' Intentions
Ohio Woman Details Life with Stiff Person Syndrome Following Celine Dion’s Diagnosis: 'Horrible Disease'
Celine Dion's Rare Condition Is a 'Horrible Disease' Says Woman with Stiff Person Syndrome
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 30: Singer John Waite, former member of The Babys and Bad English, performs onstage at YouTube Theater on August 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
John Waite Reviews His Career and Misfire Covers of Hit 'Missing You': 'Hard to Get That Song Right'
Harry Styles Brings Out Lizzo to Perform One Direction Hit During Coachella Weekend 2
Harry Styles Brings Out Lizzo to Perform One Direction Hit During Coachella Weekend 2
English singer, songwriter and keyboardist Christine McVie, UK, 13th June 1980.
Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Dead at 79 Following 'Short Illness'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on November 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)
Cheryl Burke Is Saying Goodbye to 'DWTS' After 26 Seasons: 'I Have Been Crying Nonstop'
Ally Brooke Says Migraines Once Nearly Forced Her to Cancel a Concert: 'It Was Pretty Terrible'
Ally Brooke Says Migraines Once Nearly Forced Her to Cancel a Concert: 'It Was Pretty Terrible'
Pete Townshend_Headshot_Photo Credit_Terry McGough
The Who's Pete Townshend Talks His Desperate Attempts to Keep Keith Moon Alive and Decades of Sobriety
whitney cummings
Whitney Cummings Finally Got Her Migraines Under Control After Years of Suffering: 'It Blew My Mind'
Lizzo performs during her 'Cuz I Love You Too Tour' at Radio City Music Hall on September 22, 2019 in New York City.
Lizzo Announces Headlining 'Special' Tour That'll Kick Off This Fall: 'So Excited'
LIZZO COVERS VANITY FAIR’S NOVEMBER ISSUE
Lizzo on Why She Changed the Lyrics in 'GRRRLS': 'Using a Slur Is Unauthentic to Me'
Trevor Noah Calls Dua Lipa a 'Wonderful Light'
Trevor Noah Calls Dua Lipa a 'Wonderful Light' and Recalls the First Time He Saw Her Perform