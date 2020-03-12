Gloria Gaynor Coaches Fans on How to 'Survive' Coronavirus with Musical Hand-Washing Demo

No need to be afraid or petrified about the coronavirus — Gloria Gaynor has fans covered, as far as hand-washing techniques go.

On Tuesday, the singer, 70, made her very own TikTok to demonstrate how to scrub one’s hands most efficiently — while singing along to her hit 1978 song “I Will Survive,” of course! In the spirited clip, Gaynor lathers up with hand soap while mouthing the iconic lyrics about not crumbling or laying down to die.

“It only takes 20 seconds to ‘SURVIVE’! 👏💕🎶,” she captioned the video, sharing it on Instagram.

As fans began to participate in the #IWillSurviveChallenge, the star posted them on her account, encouraging more followers to practice the methods. “Stay safe and healthy everyone! Wash your hands often every day for 20 seconds or more,” she wrote while re-sharing one fan duet.

The song — which won a Grammy for best disco recording — has stood the test of time and, as Gaynor previously told PEOPLE, it “lifts you up out of the muck and mire, gives you a desire to survive, and then inspires you to reach down inside and pull up fortitude that helps you to plow through whatever difficulties that you’re having.”

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization officially designated the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, urging a collective responsibility to prevent further spread of the bug.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend everyone washes their hands thoroughly and frequently, using soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds. As a backup plan, the CDC says to use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

“Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry,” writes the CDC in its hygiene best practices guide in regards to coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. “Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.”

In 2017, Gaynor launched an online community called iwillsurvive.org, a charity fundraising site where people could “write their stories about the different things they have survived.”

“People do come to me with all of these stories, and they inspire and uplift and encourage me with these stories, letting me know that I’m not here just taking up space on this planet and rather that I’m serving a purpose and have been an inspiration to them,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

She added: “Never give up. Just know that God has placed you in everything you need to survive whatever life throws at you.”