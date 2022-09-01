Gloria Estefan Receives 'Best Birthday Present Ever' as She Turns 65: A 'Mini Me' Barbie Doll!

The doll celebrates the 33rd anniversary of the Grammy Award-winner's chart-topping 1989 hit, "Get on Your Feet"

By
Published on September 1, 2022 10:33 AM
Gloria Estefan poses during the violet carpet of 'Father Of The Bride'; Gloria Estefan Barbie Doll
Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images; Mattel

Get on your feet—it's Gloria Estefan's birthday!

The iconic singer marked her 65th birthday on Thursday by introducing a new Barbie Signature doll on Instagram.

"The best birthday present ever! My very own mini me! @barbie #OutNow #Barbie," she posted, alongside a video showing the doll, as her 1989 song "Get on Your Feet" plays in the background.

The new Barbie, which debuts on the eve of National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrates the 33rd anniversary of the Grammy Award-winner's chart-topping 1989 hit, according to Mattel's website, and takes inspiration from Estefan's Cuban heritage, paying homage to the look she sported in the song's music video.

The doll's jacket features "intricate golden detailing with jeweled accents and a dramatic oversized lace sleeve," according to Mattel, with a gold waist chain, leopard belt and thigh-high boots.

Gloria Estefan Barbie Doll
Gloria Estefan Instagram

"I played with Barbies since I was a little girl," the musician told E! News. "I wanted to emulate the torero jackets because my grandfather was from Asturias, Spain, and a mix of Moroccan from the Lebanese side of Emilio [Estefan]'s family because him and I are so intertwined. It's just one of my favorite looks that I've ever had."

Estefan's pride for her heritage was also evident in a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

In June, the Father of the Bride star appeared on the Bravo show and revealed to host Andy Cohen that she was invited to perform alongside Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

Gloria Estefan Barbie Doll
Mattel

"Imagine what JLo would've said if I would've been the third," she said, jokingly to Cohen. "I literally would've come out, 'Come and shake your body' — out," she said, referencing the lyrics to her hit song, "Conga."

When asked by Cohen if she declined the invitation, Estefan said, "Yeah. Look, it's their moment. They're in a whole other thing. I've done a couple of Super Bowls. I didn't want to go on a diet in December. It's Christmas!"

