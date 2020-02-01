Why Gloria Estefan Says Her New Red Table Talk Series May Need a 'Traffic Cop'

Gloria and Emilio Estefan Manny Hernandez

Despite a hectic work schedule that would collapse most people, Gloria and Emilio Estefan took time out to be honorary chairpersons of the Official Miami Super Bowl Host Committee’s VIP party at Bal Harbour Shops in Miami Beach Thursday night.

“It’s a no brainer having the Super Bowl in the exciting city of Miami with our great weather and so many events held on the water,” Gloria, 62, tells PEOPLE during the exclusive Bal Harbour event that attracted more than 2,000 people and benefits The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis.

Adds Emilio: “Miami is a perfect place for the Super Bowl because we are a city of diversity, and we want the world to know!”

Gloria, looking beautiful in a custom black chiffon Marie Saint Pierre cocktail dress with black heels, tells PEOPLE she is very excited about her upcoming Red Table Talk for Facebook Watch series where she will be featured in Miami with her musician daughter Emily Estefan, 25, and her television host-model niece Lili Estefan, 52.

“We should be shooting by March, and all three of us are so excited because we get along very well,” Gloria says of the series called Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

“It’s three generations of women with our own points of view which may surprise people who think they know what we will say.”

Image zoom Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan and Emilio Estefan (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

The show is a spin-off of Red Table Talk, executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith and Westbrook Studios. In the first series, Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, had candid and personal talks on important social and hot-ticket topical issues that created a great deal of buzz. The show was even nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award.

Now, the three generations of Estefans will take over and likely cause an oceanic splash. But before they shoot, Gloria is going to Los Angeles and “hang out with Jada” in hopes of learning more about the series.

“When we get back and start our show, the girls and I will talk about everything from motherhood to spirituality, social media and sexuality,” Gloria tells PEOPLE.

“My daughter Emily came out last year, so I think this is a good topic for families to hear because sex is a subject they don’t like to discuss.”

Gloria knows that talking about once taboo topics can be risky, but she is not worried about the repercussion because she knows her audience and they know her.

“My audience is well aware of who I am and how I think from the songs that I write,” says Gloria, who also has a Brazilian album debuting later this year, a movie with a big male star (still a secret) in the early stages, and an animated film in the works.

“I’m fine with people hearing our frank discussions about sexuality and a wide range of other topics. But we may need a traffic cop for three Cuban women talking at the same time!”