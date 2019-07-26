Gloria and Emilio Estefan 'Rarely Argue' After More Than 40 Years of Marriage

Image zoom Monica Schipper/WireImage

Gloria and Emilio Estefan are only looking forward after four decades of marriage!

Stepping out arm-in-arm for a “fun, fun” date night at the July 25 opening for Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, the Miami Sound Machine singer and her musician husband shared how they make their notably long-lasting marriage work.

“We love and respect each other,” Gloria, 61, told PEOPLE. “We’re different, but we balance each other. And we have the same priorities, the same values. We rarely argue about business or music, so it’s been a good thing.”

The couple recently hosted Jennifer Lopez at their Star Island estate in Miami for her extravagant 50th birthday party. A source inside told PEOPLE Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, toasted the couple: “He thanked the Estefans for having them and said how proud he is of Jennifer on this tour.”

Their friends might be able to give J. Lo and A-Rod, together since 2017, some advice to cultivate their own long-lasting love.

“You say yes to your wife,” Emilio, 66, told PEOPLE of his relationship with Gloria. “Everything she tells you, say yes. That’s the whole secret.”

“That’s not true!” Gloria joked back. “That’s a lie!”

The couple recently finished the U.S. tour of their own jukebox musical, On Your Feet!, inspired by Gloria’s music and career with Miami Sound Machine. The show just opened on London’s West End, and will play throughout Asia as well.

As they explore an idea for another original musical, Gloria hasn’t yet tired of working with Emilio.

“Look at this man, he’s so cute. Makes me laugh every day of my life,” she said. “He makes me happy and we make each other happy.”