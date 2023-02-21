Chris Martin and Hugh Jackman to Co-Chair Global Citizen NOW

The summit will be held on April 27 and 28

Hugh Jackman at a special screening of "The Son" held at Crosby Street Hotel on October 24, 2022 in New York City, Chris Martin of Coldplay visits at SiriusXM Studios on November 24, 2015 in New York City.
Hugh Jackman; Chris Martin. Photo: Nina Westervelt/Getty; Robin Marchant/Getty

The Global Citizen NOW summit will be a memorable event for people looking to make a change.

On Tuesday, Global Citizen NOW announced a return with Chris Martin and Hugh Jackman as co-chairs.

The stars will join leaders in music, entertainment, philanthropy, public policy, climate activism and the corporate sector in New York City. More attendees include Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana and Erna Solberg, former Prime Minister of Norway.

The event will take place on April 27 and 28 and is focused on turning ideas into impact and driving urgent action to end extreme poverty now.

Similarly, the Global Citizen festival in New York City and Accra, Ghana, was held in September and hosted by actress and Global Citizen Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Performers who hit the stage in Central Park included Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, Rosalía and more.

Accra's iconic Black Star Square saw live performances from Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, TEMS and more.

As with all Global Citizen events, tickets to the concerts were free. However, to get the tickets, people must join Global Citizen and take action on a series of the campaign's issues.

RELATED VIDEO: Global Citizen Launches Recovery Plan for the World: A 'Path Forward,' Says Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen, expressed the significance of the annual advocacy festival, which aims to move world leaders to enact policy changes regarding women's equality, education, health, water and sanitation, environment, finance and innovation and food and hunger.

"Decades of systemic and political failures have led humanity into the midst of converging and rapidly deteriorating crises – climate, hunger, health, war and conflict. The most marginalized populations are paying the price of the stagnant inaction of our leaders, and now millions of lives, and the future of our planet, are at stake," Evans said.

"We refuse to just stand by and watch! We refuse to accept the starvation of multitudes when solutions are readily at hand. We demand a secure future for girls everywhere. We demand governments keep their promises on climate funding. We demand relief from debts unjustly crushing economies. And we demand action NOW, while there's still time to change our collective trajectory," he concluded

