Janet Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B and More Slated to Headline 2018 Global Citizen Festival

The annual Global Citizen Festival will return to New York City this fall — and the 2018 lineup is as star-studded as ever!

The Weeknd, Janet Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B and Janelle Monáe will headline this year’s festival, taking place Saturday, Sept. 29 in Manhattan’s Central Park.

John Legend will join the lineup as a special guest performer; Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-lee Furness will return to host; and the cohosts will include Gotham star Camren Bicondova, Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, Black Panther‘s Danai Gurira, Forest Whitaker, Olympian Gus Kenworthy, Kal Penn, La La Anthony, Naomi Campbell and Emmy nominee Rachel Brosnahan.

RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna, Demi Lovato, and Usher Perform at Global Citizen Festival 2016!

This is the seventh year Global Citizen will host its annual advocacy concert, which aims to move world leaders to enact policy changes regarding women’s equality, education, health, water and sanitation, environment, finance and innovation and food and hunger.

“In 2018, it is more important than ever for Global Citizens here in the United States and around the world to demand their voices be heard — through activism and at the polls — so that we can continue progress towards a world free from needless suffering and want,” Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement.

“We are truly grateful to have such incredible artists, hosts and partners standing with us in a moment of history so pivotal in our fight to achieve the global goals and end extreme poverty,” Evans added.

Tickets aren’t available for sale, but rather, fans can win entrance to the festival for philanthropic efforts and must be won via lottery — by earning points for taking action in one’s community, reaching out to world leaders, signing petitions or speaking up on social media. (For more information, check out globalcitizen.org.)

Since the Global Citizen Festival’s inception in 2012, A-list performers from Beyoncé and JAY-Z to Ed Sheeran and Rihanna have taken the stage.