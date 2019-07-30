Queen & Adam Lambert, Pharrell, Alicia Keys Among 2019 Global Citizen Festival Headliners

Image zoom Adam Lambert; Alicia Keys; Pharrell Williams Getty Images (3)

Another star-studded lineup is headed to Central Park.

The eighth annual Global Citizen Festival is coming to New York City on Sept. 28.

Tuesday morning, the charity announced its A-list slate of headliners: Queen & Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, H.E.R. and Carole King.

In addition, French Montana, Tony winner Ben Platt and Jon Batiste & Stay Human will contribute special guest performances; husband-wife duo Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness will return to host the festival; and Matt Bomer, Rachel Bosnahan, Elvis Duran, Taraji P. Henson, Rami Malek, Bill Nye, Joy Reid and Forest Whitaker will all appear as cohosts.

Image zoom OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder; H.E.R.; Carole King

Global Citizen is a charity that aims to eradicate extreme poverty through advocacy and activism.

The festival “encourages global citizens to power the movement to end extreme poverty, calling on world leaders to fight diseases including HIV and AIDS and polio, empower women and girls, combat plastic pollution and provide quality education for all,” organizers said in their announcement.

As in years past, admission to the festival is free, and fans can earn their tickets by completing various community service acts. (Learn more at globalcitizenfestival.com.)

For those who can’t make it to the show in N.Y.C., the festival will, again, air live on MSNBC & Comcast NBCUniversal; plus, iHeartMedia will broadcast the concert live across the country on its radio stations, as well as stream it on iHeartRadio.

In a statement, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said: “After next year we will have only ten short years to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The policies and progress that we make this year, and into 2020, will determine whether we successfully eradicate extreme poverty by 2030, and failure is not an option for the world’s poor.

“We are thrilled to have such an iconic lineup of artists, hosts, and partners join us at such a pivotal moment for this fight as we ask governments and world leaders to take action and end extreme poverty.”

Tuesday’s festival lineup comes just one week after Global Citizen announced its upcoming star-studded National Geographic docu-series, Activate: The Global Citizen Movement, which will illustrate the organization’s efforts to eradicate poverty.