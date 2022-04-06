Glenn Frey's Son Deacon Leaves the Eagles After Joining the Band to Replace His Late Father

Deacon Frey is ready to "forge his own path."

On Wednesday, legendary rock band the Eagles announced in a statement on their official website that Deacon Frey, who had been filling in for his late father Glenn Frey, is leaving the band.

"Deacon Frey has devoted the past four and a half years to carrying on his father's legacy and, after some weeks of reflection, he now feels that it is time for him to forge his own path," the statement began. "We understand, completely, and we support him in whatever he wishes to pursue in the years ahead."

It continued, "In the wake of his dad's demise, Deacon, at age 24, did an extraordinary thing by stepping from relative anonymity into the very public world of his father's long illustrious career. We are grateful to Deacon for his admirable efforts and we wish him well as he charts his future."

The statement concluded, "Deacon's Eagles Family will always be here to surround him with love, support and goodwill, and he is always welcome to join us onstage at any future concerts, if he so desires. We hope our fans will join us in wishing Deacon the very best as he moves into the next phase of his career."

Deacon, 28, joined the band in 2017. His father Glenn, who was a founding member of the band, died in 2016 at 67 years old.

"Glenn fought a courageous battle for the past several weeks but, sadly, succumbed to complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia," said a message signed by bandmates including Don Henley and Joe Walsh, as well as his family at the time.

The Eagles

One month after his passing, the band led an emotional tribute for Glenn at the Grammy Awards ceremony and performed the band's first single "Take It Easy." They were joined by singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, who co-wrote the 1972 hit with Glenn.

Earlier this year, the band — which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 — went on tour, though Deacon was not a part of it due to an illness at the time, according to Variety.

Deacon's absence was later explained in a social media that read, "Deacon's bandmates will take over his tour duties in his absence. Deacon rejoining the band for performances will be based on his recovery and doctor's recommendations."