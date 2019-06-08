Glee's Kevin McHale Gets Steamy in New Music Video During a Sexy Shower Scene with Johnny Sibilly

Kevin McHale is bringing the heat!

Less than three months after releasing the first single from his EP Boy, McHale returned with a new, sexy summer anthem. On Friday, the Glee alum, 30, dropped his second track “James Dean” — and with it, an accompanying music video.

In the steamy video, McHale channels his inner Dean by wearing a white t-shirt and jeans as he sings the soulful tune on a couch. The cameras then flash to the singer-actor stepping into the shower, fully-clothed, with Pose‘s Johnny Sibilly.

Standing under the running faucet together, the pair share a long, intimate embrace in the shower before taking off their wet t-shirts at the end of the video.

At another point, McHale puts gold, shimmery eye shadow, blush, and hot pink lipstick on Sibilly. He later wipes off the bold lip color with his finger as he sings about his kisses being “the softest thing I’ve ever felt before.”

Shortly after releasing the song at midnight on Friday, McHale revealed that it was “my fav song from my EP, and I’m ready for it to pollute your ears.”

Speaking to HuffPost about the inspiration behind his “playful” new video, McHale said he and director Justin Thorne were hoping to showcase the “sweet and sexy-ish” moments of a relationship while also “not taking ourselves too seriously.”

“We wanted a shower, we wanted it to feel a little editorial, we wanted it super simple, but we didn’t exactly know how it’d all come together,” he told the outlet. “We had a loose idea of what we wanted, and luckily Johnny is a beautiful saint and was down to just try it all out.”

In reference to the makeup scene, McHale said, “I think men playing around with makeup is a wonderful thing.”

“I think showing how that can be attractive is a positive thing,” he continued. “Keeping it playful and sweet was the goal so we could show different sides to a relationship.”

Image zoom Kevin McHale and Johnny Sibilly YouTube

McHale appeared to come as gay in April 2018 after tweeted his praise for Ariana Grande‘s new single, “No Tears Left to Cry,” and said the track was “gayer than me and I ACCEPT.”

A month later, he publicly confirmed his sexual orientation. The news followed weeks of speculation after McHale posted a photo of himself cuddling up to actor Austin McKenzie.

Speaking to Marc Malkin during a Facebook Live talk, the Glee actor revealed he was “definitely happy,” explaining, “it’s better out than not” and he “wasn’t obviously shouting it from the mountaintops.”

When asked if he was hiding his sexuality on social media, McHale said, “If somebody was a big fan and following everything I was doing [on social media], like the people I interact with on Twitter on a daily basis, I think there was zero surprise. People knew.”

Image zoom Kevin McHale Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Though he’s been focused on his music career as of late, McHale recently revealed that he’d be down for a Glee reunion.

“I feel like it might happen, but I just don’t know what it looks like,” McHale, who starred as Artie Abrams on the musical dramedy for six seasons from 2009-15, told PEOPLE at the Billboard Music Awards in May.

“I mean, we all hang out all the time but the public doesn’t see that. I think it would be fun to maybe do a concert or something,” the actor continued. “I was talking about it with [costar] Amber Riley a couple weeks ago and she said it would be fun.”

“She tried to put one together a couple years ago and it didn’t work out,” he shared. “It would be fun to do it and raise money for charity and do a one-off concert.”

“It would be really nice to have us all together and it would be easy for us in a sense that we’re well-trained seals,” he jokingly added.