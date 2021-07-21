Glastonbury Music Festival Cancels Its September Event

The decision comes after the annual June festival was canceled for the second year due to COVID-19

U.K. music lovers are going to have to hold off even longer before getting the iconic Glastonbury Festival experience.

On Tuesday, Emily Eavis, co-organizer of the U.K. music festival, announced on Instagram that the fall event would not be taking place.

"We've decided not to go ahead with the September gig idea for a number of reasons, so we're putting all of our energy into the campsite for now!" she explained along with a photo of Worthy Farm, which hosts iconic musical festivals.

According to Variety, in May, the festival's local council approved a one-day event for 50,000 people in September. Eavis said the event would be a larger version of the Pilton Party, Glastonbury Festival's annual "thank you" fundraising concert for villagers, workers and locals.

Though there are no details as to why the fall event was nixed, the decision comes just months after the June festival — which typically hosts 200,000 attendees — was canceled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus. In January, the Glastonbury Festival's official Twitter account announced that the annual event scheduled for 2021 had been canceled, in keeping with COVID-19 safety protocol. The festival was canceled last year due to the same reason.

At the time, the organizers promised that "tickets for this year will roll over to next year."

A portion of the announcement read, "In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down."

The globe is currently experiencing another spike in cases of COVID-19 as the highly contagious Delta variant becomes prominent in several countries.