Glastonbury 2020 Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Glastonbury 2020 Festival has been canceled due to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Michael and Emily Eavis, organizers of the annual four-day festival — which was set to kick off June 24 at Worthy Farm in Polton, Somerset, England — announced it would not be taking place this year in a statement on Twitter Wednesday.

“Clearly this was not a course of action we hope to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week — and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty — this is now our only viable option,” the statement read.

The Eavis’ said that the 135,000 people who already purchased tickets could roll their £50 deposit over to next year and would be guaranteed a ticket for Glastonbury 2021.

“The cancellation of this year’s Festival will no doubt come as a terrible blow to our incredible crew and volunteers who work so hard to make this event happen. There will also inevitably be severe financial implications as a result of this cancellation.”

Taylor Swift was set to headline Glastonbury 2020 along with performances by Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross.

Glastonbury is the latest wide-scale event to be canceled or postponed as a result of the coronavirus. Ultra Music Festival, Austin’s SXSW, and the Academy of Country Music Awards were all called off, as were the Juno Awards, Kids’ Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The coronavirus has caused major disruptions on a global scale, including schools being suspended or classes being canceled, sports teams have been playing games without fans in the stands, late-night shows have started to film without live audiences, political rallies have been canceled and airlines have started to cancel flights in response to the fast-spreading disease.

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, urging world leaders and citizens to take action to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been more than 200,000 global confirmed cases of coronavirus and 8,243 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. So far, more than 80,000 people have recovered.