Glastonbury and C2C Festivals Both Canceled for Second Year in a Row Due to Coronavirus

"In March of 2020, we could never have foreseen the extent of what has unfolded," a statement from Country 2 Country festival reads

U.K. music lovers will have to wait another year to attend both the annual Glastonbury and C2C (Country 2 Country) Festivals — each has been curtailed yet again to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This week, it was announced that both events that were scheduled for 2021 have been canceled, in keeping with COVID-19 safety protocol. Both festivals were canceled last year due to the same reason. An official statement was shared on C2C's official website and Twitter on Wednesday, announcing that, "We are sad to say that C2C will not be able to go ahead in March 2021 as planned, but we look forward to seeing you all again in 2022!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The statement also shared sentiments that many readers would likely agree, "In March of 2020, we could never have foreseen the extent of what has unfolded ... the prospect that we would be without C2C for two years running was unthinkable." The organization promises that tickets for this year's canceled event will be valid for the 2022 festival, should one be held.

On Thursday, a similar announcement was blasted on the official website and Twitter account for Glastonbury Festival — the organizers also promise that "tickets for this year will roll over to next year." The terms of the rollover are outlined in the below statement.

A portion of the announcement reads, "In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down."

The ongoing health crisis has directly and indirectly affected the lives millions across the globe. In August, the coronavirus — which impacts a disproportionate number of people of color — became the third leading cause of death among Black Americans (only behind heart disease and cancer), according to a report published by the Brookings Institute. As of January, there have been more than 4000,000 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. alone.

Additionally due to the pandemic, millions of people have lost their jobs and have been unable to find new employment. Hate crimes against Asian-Americans have soared, mostly due to former president Donald Trump's continued choice to call COVID-19 the "China virus." Among the millions of coronavirus cases, a group of survivors known as long-haulers have been continually dealing with unresolved symptoms of COVID-19.