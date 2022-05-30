Gladys Knight's Life in Photos

After performing with her siblings and cousins at a birthday party, Knight's mother encouraged the kids to form an actual musical group, which they eventually called The Pips (they later changed the group's name to Gladys Knight & the Pips in 1961).

After performing in several talent shows together, they signed with Brunswick Records in 1957, paving the way for their musical successes. The group later signed with Motown Records in the late '60s, when they reached commercial success with singles such as "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" and "Midnight Train to Georgia."

The group — which over the years included Gladys Knight, Bubba Knight, William Guest, Edward Patten, Brenda Knight, Eleanor Guest, and Langston George — received critical acclaim from 1952 to 1989, including several Top 20 hits and multiple Grammy wins. They were also inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996 and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2001, furthering their status as R&B music legends.