Gladys Knight and Dionne Warwick Laugh Off Identification Mix-Up at US Open: 'An Honest Mistake'

Dionne Warwick and Gladys Knight are taking a mix-up that went viral in stride — and cracking jokes along the way.

At Serena Williams' US Open match against Anett Kontaveit Wednesday night, Warwick, 81, was shown on screen as sports commentators appeared to refer to her as fellow singer Knight, 78, creating a buzz online.

A camera had been scanning the stands while ESPN broadcasters Mary Carillo and Chanda Rubin named off some of the stars they could see in the audience supporting Williams.

"Gladys Knight!" Carillo said, as the camera showed Warwick, and Rubin agreed. However, it turned out Rubin was referring to whom she was seeing in the stands and not on the monitor.

"Too bad I was initially looking at the court (where Auntie Gladys was in the stands) and not our program monitor that showed Ms. Dionne..." Rubin wrote on Twitter following the match. "Mistake was immediately corrected." She concluded her tweet with a face-palm emoji.

Warwick poked fun at the misidentification on her Twitter account Thursday, sharing a cheeky message that used lyrics from both her and Knight's most famous songs.

"Hi, I'm Gladys Knight… and instead of taking that midnight train to Georgia, I won't walk on by but will say a little prayer for you," the six-time Grammy Award winner joked.

"Dionne and I have been sisters for a long time and I hope she is as honored to be mistaken for me as I would be her. I'm sure it was an honest mistake," Knight wrote in her own Tweet. "It was a blessing to be in the house to see Serena's greatness."

Warwick cosigned the sentiment, retweeting Knight's comments and adding multiple heart emojis.

Both women were in attendance at the match to cheer Williams on, and later shared tweets about the event.

"The true Queen of Tennis showed up and out last night. She is definitely the absolute BEST! #SerenaWilliams" Warwick wrote.

Knight posted a photo of herself with actor Anthony Anderson in the stands, writing "Having a ball at the #USOpen .... Great seeing you @anthonyanderson."

Many other stars have been showing up to cheer for Williams, 41, who announced in a first-person essay for Vogue that she plans to step away from her 27-years-long professional tennis career after the tournament.

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness also watched a match. Jackman, 53, shared a sweet photo of himself and Furness, 66, on Instagram on Monday.

"Off to the @usopen to watch the one and only @serenawilliams. Serena — Deb and I are so excited to watch you play and bear witness to your evolution for many years to come. You are an icon and a true inspiration to boys and girls around the world," he wrote, adding the fitting hashtag "#GOAT."

Serena Williams. Jamie Squire/Getty

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman were spotted in Williams' personal box at the tournament, sitting next to her sister Venus Williams and cheering on his friend with a big smile that was shared by Venus.

Zendaya was also in attendance, ahead of her 26th birthday Friday.