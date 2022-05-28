"I am grateful for another beautiful year of life and looking forward to continue to share my talents with you, my amazing fans, supporters and loved ones!" the soul singer wrote on Saturday

Gladys Knight Thanks Fans for 'Outpouring of Love' in Celebration of Her 78th Birthday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Gladys Knight performs during Questlove's "Summer Of Soul" screening & live concert at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Gladys Knight performs during Questlove's "Summer Of Soul" screening & live concert at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Happy birthday to Gladys Knight!

In celebration of her 78th birthday on Saturday, fans, friends, and family came together to wish the Empress of Soul a happy birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As a result, the "Neither One of Us" singer posted a photo on Instagram thanking everyone for all the kind words. "I am blown away by the amazing outpouring of love and well wishes on this Birthday," Knight wrote in the caption. "Thank you so much!"

"I appreciate and love each and every one of you. I am grateful for another beautiful year of life and looking forward to continue to share my talents with you, my amazing fans, supporters and loved ones! 💜💜💜💜💜Happy Birthday to Me! #xoMsGladys."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is a seven-time Grammy award winner and has recorded nearly 40 albums during a career spanning more than 60 years. Her biggest hits include the first released version of "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" and "Midnight Train to Georgia."

The singer, who performs sold-out solo shows to this day across the U.S., often collaborates with fellow music icons Patti LaBelle and Dionne Warwick. In 2020, the three came together on Verzuz.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After Knight and LaBelle, 78, performed classics like "Lady Marmalade," among many others, Warwick, 81, surprised the pair to sing the hit 1985 cover version of "That's What Friends Are For," a song which Warwick and Knight originally appeared on.

Patti LaBelle; Dionne Warwick; Gladys Knight Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images; Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Tabatha Fireman/Redferns

Warwick walked onstage where she greeted her friends with a kiss on the cheek. "I wanna tell y'all, y'all have been singing your faces off out here," she shared with a laugh. "I've been loving every second, I have. It's been wonderful."

The trio then sang the hit tune before closing out the show with a powerhouse performance of Karyn White's "Superwoman."

After the event, Knight posted on her Twitter account, once again thanking all of her fans for their support and love during the broadcast.