Katy Perry, Sam Smith and JoJo Siwa Among Stars to Appear at 2021 GLAAD Media Awards

The 32nd GLAAD Media Awards have booked an all-star celebrity lineup for next month's virtual ceremony.

Niecy Nash will host the virtual event, which will premiere exclusively on GLAAD's YouTube at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will also be available to watch on Hulu at 10 p.m. ET until the end of June.

In addition, GLAAD is partnering with TikTok to award the "TikTok Queer Advocate of the Year," a special recognition highlighting users of the social media platform that have promoted LGBTQ visiblity. The nominees are: Denise & Ebony (@team2moms), Kyne (@onlinekyne), Crissa Jackson (@crissa_ace), Chris Olsen (@olsennchris), Ian Paget (@ianpaget_), Josh Helfgott (@joshhelfgott), Ve'ondre Mitchell (@veondre), Austin Chiang, MD MPH (@austinchiangmd), and Christine Marshall (@chrissycanthearyou).

There are a total of 198 nominees in 28 categories for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards. The full list of nominees can be viewed here.

Notable winners from last year's ceremony included Lil Nas X for outstanding music artist, Rachel Maddow for outstanding TV journalism segment, and Pose for outstanding drama series.