Katy Perry, Sam Smith and JoJo Siwa Among Stars to Appear at 2021 GLAAD Media Awards
Niecy Nash will host the star-studded virtual ceremony, which airs April 8 on YouTube
The 32nd GLAAD Media Awards have booked an all-star celebrity lineup for next month's virtual ceremony.
Airing on April 8, the annual ceremony will welcome a slew of famous LGBTQ members and allies, including Katy Perry, Sam Smith, JoJo Siwa, Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, Dan Levy, Jim Parsons, Jonathan Bennett, Molly Bernard, Matt Bomer, Wilson Cruz, Bob the Drag Queen, Mackenzie Davis, Ian Alexander, Robin de Jesús, Blu del Barrio, Nyle DiMarco, Colman Domingo, Clea DuVall, Brandee Evans, DJ "Shangela" Pierce, Eureka O'Hara, Anthony Rapp, Bretman Rock and the cast of Veneno.
Niecy Nash will host the virtual event, which will premiere exclusively on GLAAD's YouTube at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will also be available to watch on Hulu at 10 p.m. ET until the end of June.
In addition, GLAAD is partnering with TikTok to award the "TikTok Queer Advocate of the Year," a special recognition highlighting users of the social media platform that have promoted LGBTQ visiblity. The nominees are: Denise & Ebony (@team2moms), Kyne (@onlinekyne), Crissa Jackson (@crissa_ace), Chris Olsen (@olsennchris), Ian Paget (@ianpaget_), Josh Helfgott (@joshhelfgott), Ve'ondre Mitchell (@veondre), Austin Chiang, MD MPH (@austinchiangmd), and Christine Marshall (@chrissycanthearyou).
There are a total of 198 nominees in 28 categories for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards. The full list of nominees can be viewed here.
The 2020 GLAAD Awards aired in July and were hosted by Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere, with special performances by Chloe x Halle and Ben Platt and appearances by Demi Lovato, Kandi Burruss, Cara Delevingne, Dolly Parton, Lena Waithe, and more.
Notable winners from last year's ceremony included Lil Nas X for outstanding music artist, Rachel Maddow for outstanding TV journalism segment, and Pose for outstanding drama series.
The 32nd GLAAD Media Awards will air April 8 (8 p.m. ET) on YouTube.