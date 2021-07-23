The duo is set to go on tour this fall, accompanied by Mod Sun and Tyler Posey

Travis Mills and Nick Gross' Mini-Mes Get Inked Up in New Music Video for Girlfriends' 'Tattoo'

It's never too early for some ink, right?

On Friday, Girlfriends — the duo comprising Travis Mills and Nick Gross — released the adorably punk music video for their newest single, "Tattoo."

The video for the punk-rock track follows the mini-mes of Gross and Mills — two kids in elementary school — as they get a bunch of tattoos and perform for their classmates as Girlfriends.

In the video, Gross and Mills drop off the boys — one with bright pink hair and tats, the other rocking a beanie and playing with drum sticks — at school, before they daydream that they're performing as the duo. (There's also a cute love story intertwined in there.)

Girlfriends Credit: youtube

"I got a new tattoo, 'cause it reminds me / It reminds me of you," the duo sings in the chorus. "I don't wanna ever forget all the times that we had / I would do it all again, it didn't hurt that bad."

Mills — who also hosts his own show on Apple Music — shared a posted celebrating the release.

"these 2 idiots have a new song out called TATTOO & it sounds even better than this tastes," he captioned the post.

Girlfriends

The new single is a follow-up to the duo's debut 2020 album, which featured tracks such as "California," "Where Were You" featuring Travis Barker and "Jessica." The duo is set to hit the road alongside Mod Sun and Tyler Posey for the Internet Killed the Rockstar Tour this fall.

To celebrate the music video's release, Mills and Gross hosted a tattoo party at Sunset Strip Tattoo in Los Angeles, where they filmed some of their music video. Fans and friends of the duo enjoyed tacos and were given free tattoos to celebrate the video's release.