The Voice Crowns a New Champion! Find Out Who Won Season 21

Congratulations, Girl Named Tom!

The band — consisting of Liechty siblings Caleb, 26, Joshua, 24, and Bekah, 20 — was crowned the winner of season 21 of The Voice on Tuesday night, making it the first-ever non-solo act to win the show.

Girl Named Tom's win marks a fourth victory for coach Kelly Clarkson, who last won season 17 with her contestant Jake Hoot.

Earlier in the night, Girl Named Tom performed the Jonas Brothers' "Leave Before You Love Me" with Clarkson.

Girl Named Tom beat out fellow team Clarkson contestant Hailey Mia, team Blake Shelton's Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham and team John Legend's Jershika Maple.

Hailing from small town Pettisville, Ohio, the trio was initially homeschooled, and music became a big part of their curriculum. At a young age, they enrolled in piano lessons and later joined theater when they started attending public school.

Despite their artistic upbringing, they all had plans to become doctors until their father was diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2017.

When Bekah finished high school and the boys finished college, their father's prognosis was still unknown, so they decided to spend more time as a family and formed their trio in 2019.

Shortly after their win, Girl Named Tom posted a statement to their fans and supporters on Instagram explaining that they would be flying home to be with their dad "as soon as possible."

"As we are writing this statement, our dad is in horrific pain following yet another surgery," they said. "The only reason we are still in Los Angeles is that our parents want us to be here, doing what we love. We cannot wait to finally all be in the same room."

"Some might think this is the worst timing — our father taking such a downward spiral at the exact moment of our success on national TV," they continued. "In truth, we feel fortunate and blessed by this joyful distraction. The Voice has given our family opportunities to connect, reflect and marvel at the love we have for each other."

The siblings then thanked "everyone at The Voice" in their statement and promised that this is "NOT a goodbye."

"We have dozens of new songs that we cannot wait to share with you," they said. "We love you, we are grateful to you, and we hope you have a special holiday season. See you in 2022!"

After the live show on Monday, Bekah told PEOPLE that she and her brothers have learned through the show that "what they bring to the table is valuable."

"America wants, and I think needs, the harmony, and the meaningful lyrics right now," she said. "I think that you'll hear that in our songwriting. We're very honored to have had this experience to try it out, like, 'Hey, this is what we do. Do you guys like it?' Then to have America vote us through to the finale as the first trio, it's just like, 'What?!' We're so humbled and grateful, and it really has given us a new confidence."