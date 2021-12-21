Girl Named Tom Reflects on Their Season 21 'Surreal' Victory on The Voice: 'It Was Crazy'

"I describe it as a mountaintop experience and a valley all at the same time. It shifts all the time, but we're no stranger to that way of life," Bekah tells PEOPLE

Girl Named Tom, the trio that took season 21 of The Voice by storm and was crowned winners last week is reflecting on that "surreal" moment — and what's next for the Liechty siblings.

The band, which consists of siblings Caleb, 26, Joshua, 24 and Bekah, 20, collectively agree their victory feels "crazy" — and tell PEOPLE they've "never felt that much attention at once."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"[It feels] surreal," Joshua says of the moment host Carson Daly announced their names. "It's really crazy going into this whole process. We just wanted to turn a chair."

Girl Named Tom Kelly Clarkson and Girl Named Tom | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Shortly after their victory, the band shared a statement to their fans and supporters on Instagram explaining that they would be flying home to be with their dad "as soon as possible." In the statement, they explained that their dad, who was diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2017, was in "horrific pain" after "another surgery."

Bekah says when they made it to the hospital, it was "really sweet" to be reunited as a family after their time spent apart.

Joshua adds, "Our parents were elated and could hardly believe that their children who were just on national television, less than 24 hours ago, winning this trophy thing, all of a sudden were back hanging out with them. It was really neat."

The siblings also agree that though it was difficult to be away, their time on the show has served as a "welcome distraction" for their father.

"The only thing that kept us out there in California was the fact that our parents were watching every week, and it was giving them so much hope in life," Bekah says. "And so in turn, it gave us a lot of life too in that aspect. It's very much a roller coaster and calling home brought a lot to our emotional selves."

She continued, "We had to focus too on the art. But we tried to hold both and not let one take over the other. I describe it as a mountaintop experience and a valley all at the same time. It shifts all the time, but we're no stranger to that way of life. And it's been like that for a long time. So it's just on a grander scale now."

Caleb adds, "I would often call back and say, 'We should come home, right? This is ridiculous. Why are we out here? Why are we going through so much pain? Why would we keep this distance when it doesn't have to be this way?'"

His parents' response, he says, was always to "see this through the end" and he's "so grateful they did."

When it comes to their relationship with Kelly Clarkson, their coach on the show, the band says she "feels like an older sister" — and they value the advice she had to offer.

Girl Named Tom Caleb, Bekah and Joshua Liechty | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

RELATED: The Voice Season 21 Finalists Reflect on Their Journeys Ahead of the Finale

"She'll be the first one to tell you that this is a competition show [and] it's giving you a lot of exposure. But it's what happens after — that is your career," Bekah says. "And she's a perfect example of someone who has taken that amazing experience from the competition show, American Idol, and elevated it. Turned it into a lifelong career."

And of course, one of the perks of winning The Voice is the $100,000 grand prize. Though they'll be splitting it three ways, they each have their own ideas of how they want to spend that cash.

"I want to save for retirement," Bekah is the first to say. Meanwhile, Caleb prefers a "trip to Hawaii" and a "group photoshoot" — and Joshua is looking to get a "sweet recording set up."

Moving forward, Bekah says the group is "itching to get to the studio" and release that full-length album they've been planning since "last winter."

The group also emphasizes that they're grateful for all of their fans and say they hope they "stick around."